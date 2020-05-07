Courteney Cox is thrilled to miss her boyfriend Johnny McDaid while they are quarantined separately!

It looks like Courteney Cox really missed her boyfriend in the middle of the quarantine! The Friends actress and Johnny McDaid have been isolating themselves separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, and got a little emotional from the physical distance between them!

There is no doubt that millions of people around the world have been struggling to practice social distancing and remain at home at all times.

With that said, it looks like Cox is one of them!

After all, orders to stay home can be even more difficult when that also means being forced to be away from loved ones.

Courteney has been experiencing that difficulty being thousands of miles away from her boyfriend Johnny McDaid, and it seems like she's really struggling to miss him.

While invited on the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, the actress shared: "I was supposed to go to Switzerland and write and instead I had to go to England first, and then suddenly quarantine." I haven't seen him in a long time. We spend a lot of time on FaceTime but I miss his physical touch. This is very difficult. & # 39;

Courteney also revealed that she had a close encounter with COVID-19 when some friends who stayed with her in Malibu tested positive after leaving for 3 days and then returning.

‘In those 3 days, both received COVID-19. One was asymptomatic and the other simply knocked him down. I had symptoms, 3 days after I was in the hospital connected to a ventilator, the kidneys were closed. This is a very young and athletic boy and her husband was completely asymptomatic. "

Fortunately, her friend is fine and is now out of the hospital, but the Friends actress mentioned that it was a truly "terrifying,quot; experience for everyone involved, including her.



