Coronavirus Updates: Minnesota State Patrol reports increase in "super speeders,quot; during quarantine – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Some drivers are using the order to stay home as an opportunity to open up on the road. The Minnesota State Patrol has issued more than three times the number of citations for drivers going to more than 100 compared to this time last year. And soldiers warn that these drivers are putting others in danger.

It is happening across the country. Drivers caught speeding, running on the road. And the super speeders are here in Minnesota.

Police last month estimated that about 400 cars participated in street races in Mendota Heights. But the State Patrol says the biggest problem is a single car on the road, putting others at risk.

In the first 2 and a half weeks of the Minnesota home stay order, soldiers detained 78 people, numbering more than 100.

"People have taken advantage of the open roads and we want to make sure it's not for that," Lt. Gordon Shank said.

In the past, drivers made excuses like they were late or on the way to work. But Shank says that during the pandemic there is a different reason why they hit the gas.

"Some people just go faster. Some people have said they are going for a walk, "Shank said.

Top speed was a 26-year-old man who stopped traveling 128 mph in a 65 zone in Shakopee.

Shank says speeding decreases reaction time and driver decisions can have a ripple effect during this health emergency.

"You are also risking essential workers who are trying to get to work. Those people have to go to work, but if you bump into them you prevent someone from helping someone else in a hospital. You also risk tying up those hospital beds. for those who need it for COVID problems, "said Shank.

Her advice is to slow down, watch your speed, and help everyone get where they are going safely.

According to the State Patrol, speed was the contributing factor in 30% of fatal accidents since March.