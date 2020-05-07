Coronavirus updates: latest COVID-19 headlines from May 7, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML030b02553e75a91c60e1a7baa9ad913c12%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota's testing capacity has now reached the benchmark of 5,000 tests per day, which officials hoped to reach earlier this week. Meanwhile, the state's death toll is close to 500 deaths, and, on the national front, an announcement of unemployment figures from last week is expected on Thursday morning.

Here are the latest headlines from the COVID-19 pandemic:

