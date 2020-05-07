Coronavirus Updates: Governor Walz Announces "Battle Plan,quot; to Protect Workers and Residents from Long-Term Care – Up News Info

Home Local News Coronavirus Updates: Governor Walz Announces "Battle Plan,quot; to Protect Workers and Residents...

Coronavirus Updates: Governor Walz Announces "Battle Plan" to Protect Workers and Residents from Long-Term Care
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a "battle plan,quot; to protect those who live and work in long-term care (LTC) facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 deaths in the state topped 500 on Thursday, and more than 400 of those victims were residents of LTC facilities, including nursing homes. The virus has been particularly deadly to the elderly, many of whom have underlying health problems.

In a daily briefing on Thursday afternoon, Walz said a new five-point plan will provide stronger support for LTC facilities.

"Making sure we are in a strong position to care for our most vulnerable populations is a priority," said Walz. "That is why we are implementing a new detailed plan to ensure that our long-term care facilities have the support and resources to protect residents and workers during this pandemic."

This is the plan:

– Item 1: Extended tests for residents and workers (includes tests throughout the facility when a case is confirmed)
– Point 2: provide testing and troubleshooting support
– Point 3: Obtain the necessary facilities for personal protective equipment
– Point 4: guarantee adequate levels of personnel
– Point 5: take advantage of partnerships

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it has assigned an emergency case manager to each LTC facility that has reported a COVID-19 case. According to MDH, the state is prepared to activate the National Guard for staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities if necessary.

MDH says the plan is to keep positive case numbers low if an outbreak occurs. The plan will be implemented in the coming days.

