Coronavirus Updates: Governor Walz Announces "Battle Plan,quot; to Protect Workers and Residents from Long-Term Care – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a "battle plan,quot; to protect those who live and work in long-term care (LTC) facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 deaths in the state topped 500 on Thursday, and more than 400 of those victims were residents of LTC facilities, including nursing homes. The virus has been particularly deadly to the elderly, many of whom have underlying health problems.

Covid Crisis Long Term Care:

The elderly constitute 1% of the MN population, but:

23% of hospitalizations

80% deaths – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 7, 2020

In a daily briefing on Thursday afternoon, Walz said a new five-point plan will provide stronger support for LTC facilities.

"Making sure we are in a strong position to care for our most vulnerable populations is a priority," said Walz. "That is why we are implementing a new detailed plan to ensure that our long-term care facilities have the support and resources to protect residents and workers during this pandemic."

This is the plan:

– Item 1: Extended tests for residents and workers (includes tests throughout the facility when a case is confirmed)

– Point 2: provide testing and troubleshooting support

– Point 3: Obtain the necessary facilities for personal protective equipment

– Point 4: guarantee adequate levels of personnel

– Point 5: take advantage of partnerships

PLUS: Detailed plans under each item can be found here.

ONLY IN: @GovTimWalz announcing a new 5-part "battle,quot; plan to better protect long-term care residents in MN. Details announced now in @Up News Info pic.twitter.com/qRcR9tukIM – Liz Collin (@lizcollin) May 7, 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says it has assigned an emergency case manager to each LTC facility that has reported a COVID-19 case. According to MDH, the state is prepared to activate the National Guard for staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities if necessary.

.@mnhealth Commissioner: Part of why MN has higher COVID-19 rates at LTC facilities compared to other states is because MN has a broader definition of LTC. Includes assisted living, group homes, adult foster care, substance abuse centers. – Heather Brown (@ heatherbrown21) May 7, 2020

MDH says the plan is to keep positive case numbers low if an outbreak occurs. The plan will be implemented in the coming days.

