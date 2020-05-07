Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Matilda Coleman
To prepare for the day that stay-at-home orders would be facilitated, public health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew up guidelines detailing which schools, restaurants, Churches and other gathering places must do to reopen safely.

President Trump has been desperate to reopen the economy as quickly as possible, and his advisers thought he would follow C.D.C.'s security guidelines. it would delay the process and be bad for business.

The guidelines for houses of worship met especially fierce resistance, a federal official said, with complaints raised that telling churches how to safely perform services would violate religious freedom.

Not waiting for them to tell me: An analysis of consumer spending data by our colleagues at The Upshot shows that Americans They began ducking alone, days or weeks before officials issued guidelines for social distancing and orders to stay home.

Consumers spent less, traveled less, dined less, and worked less outside the home. Small businesses were cutting jobs and even closing stores.

That suggests, they write, that people will also choose their own time to emerge and reopen their businesses and their wallets, and won't necessarily jump when governors say so.

In Iowa, Latinos make up more than 20 percent of coronavirus cases, although they only make up 6 percent of the population. In Washington state, it's 31 percent of cases, compared to 13 percent of the population.

Public health experts believe it may be because many Latinos work in low-paying front-line jobs and lack access to health care. They also tend to have higher than average rates of diabetes and other underlying conditions that increase their vulnerability.

The disparities are greatest in states like Oregon, Washington and Utah, whose Latino communities are newer and less established. In states like California, Arizona, and New Mexico, the wealthiest, long-standing Latino communities have infection rates closer to those of non-Hispanics.

There were concerns that some patients seemed to have little or no antibody, but the new study suggests it's a question of when the test is given: People with poor results in the first few days after recovery often developed healthy amounts of antibodies later. . . The researchers recommended waiting three weeks after the onset of symptoms.

Scientists do not yet know for sure whether the antibodies confer immunity. But if they do, the new study suggests that almost everyone who recovers from Covid-19 will have immunity.

How do they know? Genetic studies, travel stories, and outbreak models connect the dots. "We now have enough data to feel fairly confident that New York was the main gateway to the rest of the country," said Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

