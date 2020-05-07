Coronavirus summary: what happened today

The White House rejects C.D.C. Guidelines for safe reopening
To prepare for the day that stay-at-home orders would be facilitated, public health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew up guidelines detailing which schools, restaurants, Churches and other gathering places must do to reopen safely.
President Trump has been desperate to reopen the economy as quickly as possible, and his advisers thought he would follow C.D.C.'s security guidelines. it would delay the process and be bad for business.
The guidelines for houses of worship met especially fierce resistance, a federal official said, with complaints raised that telling churches how to safely perform services would violate religious freedom.
Not waiting for them to tell me: An analysis of consumer spending data by our colleagues at The Upshot shows that Americans They began ducking alone, days or weeks before officials issued guidelines for social distancing and orders to stay home.
Consumers spent less, traveled less, dined less, and worked less outside the home. Small businesses were cutting jobs and even closing stores.
That suggests, they write, that people will also choose their own time to emerge and reopen their businesses and their wallets, and won't necessarily jump when governors say so.
Covid-19 is hitting Latinos with particular force
Epidemiologists in the United States have noted a disturbing disparity: Latinos are contract the virus at higher rates than the general population.
In Iowa, Latinos make up more than 20 percent of coronavirus cases, although they only make up 6 percent of the population. In Washington state, it's 31 percent of cases, compared to 13 percent of the population.
Public health experts believe it may be because many Latinos work in low-paying front-line jobs and lack access to health care. They also tend to have higher than average rates of diabetes and other underlying conditions that increase their vulnerability.
The disparities are greatest in states like Oregon, Washington and Utah, whose Latino communities are newer and less established. In states like California, Arizona, and New Mexico, the wealthiest, long-standing Latino communities have infection rates closer to those of non-Hispanics.
Racial disparities in Britain: Blacks in England and Wales are Twice as likely to die from the coronavirus as whites. Experts attribute the disparity to underlying health and social inequalities.
And in New York City, Video footage of disputes between police officers and minority residents has raised questions about whether it exists. double racist standard in how the rules of social distance are applied.
Promising news on the immunity front
A new study of 1,343 people in the New York area found that almost everyone who has had the coronavirus, even those who experienced only mild symptoms, It produces antibodies at levels that may confer future protection against the disease.
There were concerns that some patients seemed to have little or no antibody, but the new study suggests it's a question of when the test is given: People with poor results in the first few days after recovery often developed healthy amounts of antibodies later. . . The researchers recommended waiting three weeks after the onset of symptoms.
Scientists do not yet know for sure whether the antibodies confer immunity. But if they do, the new study suggests that almost everyone who recovers from Covid-19 will have immunity.
Kill the virus with light: Special ultraviolet light luminaires installed on walls or ceilings It could play a role in reducing the spread of the virus. The technology, known as "upper room ultraviolet germicidal irradiation," is already used to disinfect air in hospitals, but stores and restaurants could do the same to reassure nervous customers.
New York was the main gateway for the virus to the USA. USA
How do they know? Genetic studies, travel stories, and outbreak models connect the dots. "We now have enough data to feel fairly confident that New York was the main gateway to the rest of the country," said Nathan Grubaugh, an epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.
What you can do
Each of our family members makes a PowerPoint presentation about something of interest, and then we pull names out of a hat to see who has to present it. It is hysterical to see someone make a presentation when they don't understand the topic and have no idea what's on the next slide. Our topics range from Aristotle's rhetoric to the ranking of my daughter's ex-boyfriends.
– Colleen D & # 39; Angelo, Dublin, Ohio
