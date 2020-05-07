Coronavirus, President Trump, India: His briefing on Thursday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
More children go hungry. States are reopening without a decreasing number of coronavirus cases. And mom and dad disagree on who is doing home schooling. Let's start with President Trump's climate agenda.
Dismantling the rules
This newsletter will often start with news of coronaviruses. And you'll always find lots of news about it below. But the virus is not the only story that we are going to cover in depth.
Today we are going to start with another of the life stories: the battle for climate policy.
Shortly after taking office, President Trump and Republicans in Congress found an innovative way to reduce trade regulations, one of their top political priorities. They He began using a 1996 law, called the Congressional Review Act, and it was rarely used before, allowing them to reverse the rules enacted by the Obama administration in its final months.
Now that Trump's first term is ending, administration officials realize that the same law could undo some of his policies, if Democrats win in November. Therefore, the administration has been quick to finalize as many regulations as possible this spring, to ensure that they are not vulnerable to revocation under the Review Act.
And the administration has focused especially on the environment. As Nadja Popovich, Livia Albeck-Ripka and Kendra Pierre-Louis of The Times report: Trump's push to dismantle major climate and environmental policies is now almost complete.
This agenda, Trump and His aides say it helped accelerate economic growth (before the coronavirus blockade) by giving companies more flexibility to behave as they want. Many climate and health experts respond that rule changes are causing more pollution-related illnesses and accelerating climate change.
Five in the morning
1. More children are hungry
The coronavirus pandemic is creating a hunger crisis: more than 17 percent of young children in the United States They lack enough food, according to research, a rate three times higher than during the worst of the Great Recession.
The most likely explanations are the increase in unemployment and the interruption of school meal programs. "I've eaten a lot less just to make sure they get what they need," said an Ohio woman, who is trying to make $ 170 in monthly food stamps go far enough to feed her grandchildren.
2. A sign that states may open too soon
Most states planning to start reopening their economies do not meet at least one of the basic criteria established by the Trump administration last month, according to an analysis by the Times. That's another reason to worry that the coronavirus may start to spread more quickly in the coming weeks.
Of the 30 states that have moved toward lifting their blockade, nearly a third do not have a declining percentage of virus tests that test positive, which is one of the criteria:
3. How does it feel to get the virus
"I felt like there was an anvil sitting on my chest."
"Doing anything other than lie down and sleep was difficult."
4. Is mom or dad studying at home?
Forty-five percent of parents say they spend more time than their wives to educate their children at home. And how many mothers agree with that evaluation? Only 3 percent, according to a survey.
There is no way to know for sure which perception is closest to the truth, but Years of evidence, from time-use studies and other research, suggest that many men exaggerate the housework they do.
5. Trump's new virus message
Peter Baker, senior White House correspondent for The Times, He writes in a news analysis: "Faced with the worst public health crisis in the United States in generations, President Trump has declared himself president of war. He has now begun to do what previous commanders did when a war goes wrong: declare the victory and go home. "
This is what is happening the most.
PREVIOUS STORY: Big Brother is watching you WFH
With millions of people working from home, companies are using surveillance software to make sure employees are doing what they're supposed to be doing. Two of our colleagues He tested the software, with Pui-Wing Tam, a technology editor, tracking the behavior of Adam Satariano, a reporter. We talk to them about it.
How was this experience?
Adam: The good: improve my time management. The bad: everything else.
Is it the dream of every boss to be able to track every movement of his employees?
Pui-Wing: Absolutely not! The reports involve building trust with sources and conversations with people, not with editors who look over a journalist's shoulder. It would surely kill the environment.
Does this type of software change the balance of power between remote workers and their employers?
Adam: Insurance. Employees have little influence to resist this monitoring if a company insists. And there are few safeguards; technology gives managers a lot of discretion. The power dynamic is out of control.
Pui-Wing agreed not to "fire, prosecute, or blackmail,quot; Adam based on what he saw. Was there something that tempted you to break that promise?
Pui-Wing: I'll never tell.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, CRAFT
The future of travel.
In a post pandemic world, Experts predict that travel will include a boom in road trips, "smoking deals,quot; for flights, better-designed airports, and the end of self-service buffets on cruise ships.
Breakfast, the most literary meal of the day.
What is the correct way to cut a toast? Diagonally, the narrator insists on the Nicholson Baker novel "The Mezzanine,quot;. It creates "a slice of triangular cut,quot; which in turn produces "an ideal first bite." With a rectangular piece of toast, you should "tilt the shape toward your mouth, while tipping a large dresser through the hallway door."
