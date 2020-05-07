Coronavirus, President Trump, India: His briefing on Thursday

Matilda Coleman
Coronavirus, President Trump, India: His briefing on Thursday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

This newsletter will often start with news of coronaviruses. And you'll always find lots of news about it below. But the virus is not the only story that we are going to cover in depth.

Today we are going to start with another of the life stories: the battle for climate policy.

Shortly after taking office, President Trump and Republicans in Congress found an innovative way to reduce trade regulations, one of their top political priorities. They He began using a 1996 law, called the Congressional Review Act, and it was rarely used before, allowing them to reverse the rules enacted by the Obama administration in its final months.

Now that Trump's first term is ending, administration officials realize that the same law could undo some of his policies, if Democrats win in November. Therefore, the administration has been quick to finalize as many regulations as possible this spring, to ensure that they are not vulnerable to revocation under the Review Act.

And the administration has focused especially on the environment. As Nadja Popovich, Livia Albeck-Ripka and Kendra Pierre-Louis of The Times report: Trump's push to dismantle major climate and environmental policies is now almost complete.

The most likely explanations are the increase in unemployment and the interruption of school meal programs. "I've eaten a lot less just to make sure they get what they need," said an Ohio woman, who is trying to make $ 170 in monthly food stamps go far enough to feed her grandchildren.

Of the 30 states that have moved toward lifting their blockade, nearly a third do not have a declining percentage of virus tests that test positive, which is one of the criteria:

"I felt like there was an anvil sitting on my chest."

"Doing anything other than lie down and sleep was difficult."

How was this experience?

Adam: The good: improve my time management. The bad: everything else.

Is it the dream of every boss to be able to track every movement of his employees?

Pui-Wing: Absolutely not! The reports involve building trust with sources and conversations with people, not with editors who look over a journalist's shoulder. It would surely kill the environment.

Does this type of software change the balance of power between remote workers and their employers?

Adam: Insurance. Employees have little influence to resist this monitoring if a company insists. And there are few safeguards; technology gives managers a lot of discretion. The power dynamic is out of control.

Pui-Wing agreed not to "fire, prosecute, or blackmail,quot; Adam based on what he saw. Was there something that tempted you to break that promise?

Pui-Wing: I'll never tell.

What is the correct way to cut a toast? Diagonally, the narrator insists on the Nicholson Baker novel "The Mezzanine,quot;. It creates "a slice of triangular cut,quot; which in turn produces "an ideal first bite." With a rectangular piece of toast, you should "tilt the shape toward your mouth, while tipping a large dresser through the hallway door."

Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David

PD The Times added more subscribers in the first quarter of this year than in any previous quarter. In response, Jodi Kantor, one of the reporters who revealed the Harvey Weinstein story, had this to say: “For new subscribers, blue bag loyalists, and people who argue with our coverage but subscribe anyway: THANK YOU. I can't say what your support means for a tired reporter sitting here in her pajamas, and for our entire newsroom.

