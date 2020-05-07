Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Matilda Coleman
The official list of Covid-19 symptoms is familiar: fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, and in some cases, headache, chills, and loss of taste or smell.

But then there is how people actually experience it:

"I felt like there was an anvil sitting on my chest."

"As if someone inside my head was trying to gouge out my eyes."

"Just getting up and showering was exhausting."

"I felt really hit, like I was in a boxing ring with Mike Tyson."

Even when both parents are trapped at home, women are doing a disproportionately large part of the extra work created by the pandemic, both housework and children's homeschooling. That's According to a survey by The Times, one of the first national efforts to examine the problem of the gap in housework.

But there is also a perception gap: Nearly half of the men in the survey said they spend more time in homeschooling than their spouse, but only 3 percent of women agreed.

"They are appointing women as managers, so there is one more step in the woman's life," Alisha told us. "And many women end up saying, 'Okay, I'll do it myself.'"

While the coronavirus crisis hasn't erased traditional gender roles, it may have helped erode them a bit: In many families, according to the survey, men have taken on more housework than before the pandemic, particularly those who have been laid off. or are able to work from home while their spouse cannot.

It was not a random idea. Flame antibodies have been used in virus research for many years because they are smaller and more agile than human antibodies, and they can be easily manipulated. And previous tests had shown that Winter's antibodies worked well in the laboratory against viruses that cause SARS and MERS.

The researchers in Belgium who conducted the study hope that flame antibody injections can protect people on the front line, like healthcare workers, from infection.

The problem: Protection from treatment would disappear in a month or two without additional injections.

Research is still needed on whether such injections will be safe in humans and will have the same effect in the body as in the laboratory.

How many Americans have died from the coronavirus? While no one can yet tell what the true total is, the current official count is surely an insufficient count. There are gaps in testing, many states are weeks or months behind in reporting, and the counting process is complicated and time consuming.

