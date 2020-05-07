Coronavirus in North Dakota: Fargo leaders seek to "prove their way out,quot; of virus surge – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – Authorities said Thursday they identified several COVID-19 hot spots in Fargo, which is North Dakota's largest city and has had more confirmed cases of the disease than any other community in the state.

With the COVID-19 case-fatality rate in the Fargo area continuing to drop rates elsewhere in the state, Governor Doug Burgum asked area officials to help curb the spread and promised resources to help with the tests and other measures that he believes will keep people healthy and businesses open.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, a member of the newly created Red River Valley Task Force COVID-19, said some state-driven test drive efforts were theoretically good, but did not produce the results that should be achieved with direct evidence. .

"It is better for us to run it. We can go to our hot spots, the places where we think they will have the most positive cases," Mahoney said. "I think a big part of this will be testing our way out of this."

Cass County, which includes Fargo and West Fargo, has posted an average positive rate of nearly 10% for the past 14 days, compared to the state rate of approximately 3%. All but eight of the state's 31 COVID-19 deaths have been in Cass County, including five this week.

According to Mahoney and Cass County Commission Chairman Chad Peterson, one of the main reasons is Fargo's position as a regional economic center that carries thousands of people in and out every day. Peterson cited a 2018 survey, aimed at supporting the need for a Red River diversion project, showing that around 30,000 people travel to Fargo to work.

"It is difficult for many people to understand," Peterson said. "Cass County represents a unique situation when it comes to the diverse population and the number of people who travel here from rural areas."

The diversion study showed that approximately 50% of people living in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, cross the bridge over the Red River to work in Fargo. Combined, the counties where the two cities are located have registered 931 positive cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths caused by the virus.

As the state's most populous area, Fargo and Cass County have the largest population of homeless people, residing in multiple shelters, or living in long-term care facilities where patients and staff make up the majority of cases. positive in North Dakota and Minnesota. Those will be among the specific testing areas.

Burgum's decision to create a task force came less than a week after he decided to reduce the restrictions to a select group of businesses that had closed, such as bars, restaurants, beauty salons, health clubs, and movie theaters. Peterson said he was in conflict with the reopens, but not to the point where he thought it was a bad idea.

"Right now, we more or less know where these people are," Peterson said, referring to locations for possible outbreaks. "If we get hundreds of people who get this randomly where we don't have the ability to track them, that's when we would rethink that."

It was exactly a month ago when Mahoney issued a public reprimand after witnessing a basketball game at a local park. He said he believes most people got the message and that he has not seen so many violations of social estrangement in recent days, even in warmer weather.

Mahoney, Peterson and Fargo police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker said many people are still taking a wait-and-see approach to return to their favorite establishments. Most of the complaints about the people who congregate have been unfounded, he said.

"Our department has responded to all service calls regarding public safety concerns and investigated them," he said. "Our goal is to educate people on the guidelines rather than completing reports."

