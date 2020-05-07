Coronavirus in MN: St. Paul Saints plans modified gaming experience "We're all craving,quot; – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – If the St. Paul Saints play at CHS Field this summer, the fan experience may look quite different, according to general manager Derek Sharrer.

"We will be prepared to welcome fans safely," said Sharrer. "There is no doubt that the experience will be different."

Sharrer said fans might notice the difference even before entering the park.

"We are planning some kind of health screening when people come in," Sharrer said. "Maybe it's the temperature or some other form of detection in that regard."

Perhaps the most obvious difference would be that the stands will not be crowded with fans.

"We have approximately 25% -25% capacity under this current plan," he said.

The groups of gamegoers would have an empty row in front of and behind them, and at least three seats to the left or right of them.

“There are significant financial implications for playing at less than capacity or a quarter of capacity. There are significant financial implications for not playing at all, "Sharrer said.

Transactions would be cashless, and surfaces would often be disinfected. Employees would be screened before the start of a shift and would wear gloves and masks.

The schedule is still ending, so tickets are not yet available. And the safety plan could change if the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention do.

So yes, the Saints games might be a little different this summer, but it will still be a ball game.

"Having that experience, even with a smaller group of people, will continue to be that experience that we all long for," Sharrer said.

The Saints say this plan follows the CDC and state health guidelines. It was developed with the help of HealthPartners and the City of St. Paul.

The new schedule should be out in a few weeks.

