Coronavirus in Minnesota: With coaches idle, owners seek federal help to keep rolling – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota's transportation industry is seeking more federal aid to get their livelihoods back on track.

Coaches and transportation services that generally transport high school students, sports and tourism groups across the state and the country are currently idle. Elizabeth Hall directs Alaska Hall cruises and tours of Lake City, Minnesota-based John Hall.

She told Up News Info that her business has lost millions since March because clients have canceled their tours. They do not expect to earn an income until next March. Hall hopes the federal government will recognize the industry as essential and use this form of transportation to help rebuild the economy.

"The coach industry is a lot like the middle child: we are calm, we have been around for so long that many of the companies are family operations of 40, 50 and 60 years. We take care of our business. We are expected to be there In a way, the business model overlooked our industry as a whole, "said Hall.

A dozen Minnesota coaches will drive to Washington DC next week to participate in a rally outside the White House on Wednesday. They will represent almost 3,000 of these types of companies throughout the country that move about 600 million passengers a year.

