Coronavirus in Minnesota: M Health Fairview creates a "phone booth-like,quot; test site that saves critical PPE – Up News Info

A new innovation from M Health Fairview is saving critical supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and will help drive a much-needed increase in test capacity for COVID-19 in the state.

The glass test box, which resembles a phone booth, allows healthcare professionals to safely sample COVID-19 without going through valuable gown supplies.

"It is not real how much PPE we are saving," says Dana Seeker, medical assistant at the M Health Fairview Clinic – Bloomington Oxboro. "In the past, if you saw 90 patients in one day, it would be 90 gowns and 180 gloves."

M Health Fairview says the booths will improve testing efficiency by making it possible to double the testing capacity at clinics that have them. Twelve booths will soon be distributed at M Health Fairview's eight test sites.

This is how the stand works:

A fan pushes air through a HEPA filter into the cabin, creating a positive pressure environment that repels external particles.

A pair of gloves extends from the front, giving the provider the ability to operate in close contact with the patient without wearing a gown or mask.

The patient side of the cabin is cleaned between uses.

"Once you're there and you can work without all the gear on, it's pretty impressive," Seeker says. "It's going to make testing much easier in the future. It's safe for us medical assistants who are cleaning, it's safe for patients, and you're saving a lot on equipment."

M Health Fairview partnered with the Machine Shop at the University of Minnesota School of Science and Engineering, reflecting a shared vision to improve the health of Minnesotans and increase COVID-19 testing across the state.

