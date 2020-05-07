Coronavirus in Colorado, May 7: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

As of Wednesday, Colorado has surpassed 921 coronavirus-related deaths with more than 17,800 confirmed cases. The state reported that 531 of those deaths came from nursing homes where the majority of the outbreaks have been recorded. The largest outbreaks have been recorded in several meat packing plants. JBS has only reported seven employee deaths.
Meanwhile, unemployment claims continue to rise across the country as coronavirus closings slowly recede. The latest unemployment figures show that 33 million have sought unemployment aid across the country.
Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.
Here are the May 6 updates.
What's new
- Colorado coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths peaked in April, but health officials warn "we can go back,quot;
- 33 million have sought unemployment assistance in the United States across the country since the coronavirus arrived
The numbers
Live blog
