Coronavirus impact: MCTC ranking moved online – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Graduates of the Minneapolis Community and Technical College looked forward to celebrating their accomplishments with a graduation ceremony held at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

But for the class of 2020, COVID-19 has changed all of that.

“We have students who are still in high school and then students who are much older. We have parents, grandparents, veterans, we have people who are the first to graduate from college in their families, ”said Director of Student Life, Tara Martinez.

"We really wanted to try to find the best way to celebrate our graduates even though we can't be there together," said Martinez.

Martinez and staff have been planning a virtual graduation since classes moved online due to COVID-19. Minneapolis College will produce a video project, featuring students and guest speakers in a virtual start. Graduates and their families can watch from the safety of their homes. The class of 2020 will also receive a graduation package.

"We're actually going to include an alumni association photo frame, and that's not something we've done before. It's just a little token, I hope you appreciate it, and I hope it connects you to the alumni association," he said. .

Three student speakers will deliver a speech on graduation day, sharing their college experience with their classmates. One of those speakers is Khalil Yasin.

"I think we still deserve some kind of celebration at the end of the day," said Yasin. “Recognize to each student, the person, the things that they had to overcome to reach their professional goals or simply life goals in general.

MCTC hopes that the community will help make this virtual graduation memorable.

"I always say that everyone brings their people, whatever the size of the town they are and now, the town could be extended but hopefully they will feel love and they will feel the celebration of the biggest and biggest town," said Martinez.