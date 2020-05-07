Conor McGregor ready to go to & # 39; Fight Island & # 39 ;, says Dana White

UFC President Dana White said Conor McGregor is "ready to go,quot; when the Irish star contemplates a fight on "Fight Island,quot; amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has paralyzed sport and the UFC, but mixed martial arts will return to Florida, where Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje will headline UFC 249 behind closed doors on Saturday.

After undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had to be replaced as Ferguson's opponent due to travel restrictions, White has been working to organize international matches on a private island. While reluctant to have McGregor fight without fans, White said the former featherweight and lightweight champion, who last fought in January, is eager to return.

"Conor has been ready to fight for a while. He is fit. He is ready to go," White told The CBS Sports Network's The Jim Rome Show. "Firstly, 'Fight Island' is going to be very important in any of these fights that occur with people from outside the country.

"He and I were texting. He asks me when I can fight on 'Fight Island' and there will be fans. Conor asks me, Conor wants to fight.

"It kills me to fight Conor without fans. It kills me. This guy is making almost $ 20 million."

UFC 249 was originally scheduled to be held in Brooklyn, New York, on April 18, but the coronavirus crisis forced the event to be relocated and rescheduled. On Tuesday, UFC 251 in Perth was postponed due to COVID-19, scheduled for June 7.

The postponement came after the UFC 250 was postponed in Sao Paulo, as well as the events in Nebraska, Oklahoma City and San Diego.