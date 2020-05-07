Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and more Viacom channels coming to YouTube TV

When Viacom and CBS closed their merger in December 2019, the latter company gained access to a plethora of networks – networks that the newly merged company, ViacomCBS, is now bringing to distribution partner Google in a new deal with YouTube TV.

Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 will launch on YouTube TV this summer, the company announced today. The multi-year deal also includes previous CBS channels that were available to YouTube TV subscribers, including CBS, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW broadcast stations. YouTube TV will also continue to offer ViacomCBS 'premium cable brand Showtime as part of the extended distribution agreement. The finanacial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS," said Ray Hopkins, president of network distribution for the US. USA At ViacomCBS, in a press release. "Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time."

Viacom's collection of established and popular cable channels is a set of assets that YouTube TV can provide subscribers. Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central can help attract new subscribers or prevent existing customers from canceling their service. ViacomCBS has also worked with various YouTube creators to create original series for those same networks. The distribution of Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and Comedy Central via YouTube, a platform its audience is on, could help reach viewers who don't buy cable packages or tune in to linear television.

However, the increase in channels that reach YouTube TV could precipitate an increase in the monthly cost of the service. When YouTube TV added Turner networks (TNT, TBS, CNN, truTV, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim) in 2018, the service saw a $ 5 price increase from $ 35 a month to $ 40 a month. Then, in April 2019, YouTube increased the price of its service between $ 10 and $ 50 a month after the addition of Discovery channels (Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC) and local channels of four of the main stations. These agreements, in addition to others that Google has made with companies like WarnerMedia (YouTube TV will lead to HBO), a potential price increase is not out of the question.

Adding more channels means more costs for Google, but YouTube TV is a growing business that Google wants to invest in. CEO Sundar Pichai called YouTube TV an "exciting product,quot; for the company in a February 2019 earnings call, adding that it has "long running value,quot; for the company because it "brings together our advertising products, including the possibility of serving them on television. " YouTube TV currently has more than two million subscribers.

"So clearly we are investing in areas where we see opportunities," Pichai said. “We are thorough enough to make sure that our investments drive growth on the other side. And so we monitor with metrics and exceed revenue engagement and growth and we see many opportunities here. ”