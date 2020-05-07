Colorado Republican President Ken Buck on the bench after revelations about election results

Republican Colorado President Ken Buck faces criticism from his own party after revelations that he pressured another party official to present incorrect election results – And then you spent money from the party to defend the movement.

At least two party executives say they were surprised to learn that Buck, who is also a representative of the United States, defended his position on the State Senate District 10 primary ballot in district court and then appealed that decision. before the Colorado Supreme Court, possibly filing tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Kris Cook, chairman of the Denver Republican Party, found out on Wednesday only to hear hours after Buck canceled a committee meeting that was scheduled for Friday.

"We are playing something here that is not entirely clean, and it is not exactly the image that I have of what the party should be," Cook said, then added: "I think it is worth questioning if he is going to play that role. have a negative effect on the rest of this cycle. "

In a conference call on April 17, Buck pressured Eli Bremer, chairman of the Republican Party for State Senate District 10, to follow the lead of the central and executive committees and certify that a Senate candidate had earned a place in the ballot. The candidate, however, did not receive 30% in an assembly vote as required by the state. Bremer told Buck on the call that he filed that the paperwork had been illegal, but the president persisted.

Finally, a Bremer ally filed a friendly lawsuit in the Denver District Court, where a judge ruled that the measure would have been illegal. The Republican Party appealed the matter to the Colorado Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case on Tuesday, consolidating the decision.

The state Republican Party will no longer appeal the issue, the representatives said.

It is unclear whether authorities are investigating the legality of Buck's address to Bremer in the call, that Up News Info obtained a recording this week.

A representative from the Colorado Attorney General's office, Phil Weiser, declined to comment, instead nodding in the direction of El Paso County District Attorney Dan May, as Senate District 10 is on the El Paso County. May's spokesman Lee Richard said in a text that nothing has been filed with the district attorney regarding the matter. He did not respond when asked if the office is investigating.

Wayne Williams, a former Colorado Republican secretary of state who argued the court case against the Republican Party, said he could see how disagreement could arise over the report of the assembly's results. Up to this point there had been no substantial legal precedents on the subject.

"I think they legitimately believed they had the ability to do it, but they were wrong and several courts have said so," Williams said.

It is unclear whether the United States House Ethics Committee will address the issue. A representative declined to comment Thursday.

Amid the controversy, Buck canceled a state Republican committee meeting scheduled for Friday. Party spokesman Joe Jackson told The Post that there were no unfinished business, "therefore, President Buck decided not to waste everyone's time with a meeting."

The cancellation email said the party team was "humming," said the Denver Republican Party cook, a characterization she disagreed with: "I find it a bit confusing and a bit misleading."

She is not happy that she has been kept in the dark about the party's legal disputes with Bremer despite the fact that she is a member of the executive committee, which is essentially the governing board of the state party. In addition to the party's accumulated legal costs, Bremer is demanding payment of his attorney's fees, which he estimates will total $ 15,000, in addition to an apology from Buck.

"We have not been informed of any of the legal antics about this or what we have been exposed to pay Eli's legal fees," Cook said.

Kaye Ferry, a member of the Eagle County committee, was also baffled to learn of the legal battle on the news. She is not calling for Buck's resignation, but said the situation is a distraction at a time when the focus should be on the reelection of President Donald Trump and Senator Cory Gardner.

"You are in the middle of a racket and there is a target on your back," he said of Buck, "which means there is a target on our back."

In fact, the situation drew comments from state Democrats on Thursday.

"I am quite impressed by this," Morgan Carroll, chairman of the Colorado Democratic Party, said in a statement. "The idea that a president of a political party, a president who is a sitting congressman, would try to compel a local party leader to knowingly falsify an election result is disturbing and undemocratic."