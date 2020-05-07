Home Local News Colorado Republican President Ken Buck on the bench after revelations about election...

Colorado Republican President Ken Buck on the bench after revelations about election results

Matilda Coleman
Republican Colorado President Ken Buck faces criticism from his own party after revelations that he pressured another party official to present incorrect election results – And then you spent money from the party to defend the movement.

At least two party executives say they were surprised to learn that Buck, who is also a representative of the United States, defended his position on the State Senate District 10 primary ballot in district court and then appealed that decision. before the Colorado Supreme Court, possibly filing tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

Kris Cook, chairman of the Denver Republican Party, found out on Wednesday only to hear hours after Buck canceled a committee meeting that was scheduled for Friday.

"We are playing something here that is not entirely clean, and it is not exactly the image that I have of what the party should be," Cook said, then added: "I think it is worth questioning if he is going to play that role. have a negative effect on the rest of this cycle. "

In a conference call on April 17, Buck pressured Eli Bremer, chairman of the Republican Party for State Senate District 10, to follow the lead of the central and executive committees and certify that a Senate candidate had earned a place in the ballot. The candidate, however, did not receive 30% in an assembly vote as required by the state. Bremer told Buck on the call that he filed that the paperwork had been illegal, but the president persisted.

Finally, a Bremer ally filed a friendly lawsuit in the Denver District Court, where a judge ruled that the measure would have been illegal. The Republican Party appealed the matter to the Colorado Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case on Tuesday, consolidating the decision.

The state Republican Party will no longer appeal the issue, the representatives said.

It is unclear whether authorities are investigating the legality of Buck's address to Bremer in the call, that Up News Info obtained a recording this week.

A representative from the Colorado Attorney General's office, Phil Weiser, declined to comment, instead nodding in the direction of El Paso County District Attorney Dan May, as Senate District 10 is on the El Paso County. May's spokesman Lee Richard said in a text that nothing has been filed with the district attorney regarding the matter. He did not respond when asked if the office is investigating.

