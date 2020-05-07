Cobie Smulders performed a quarantined version of "Let's Go to the Mall,quot; of "How I Met Your Mother,quot; and it's so good

"We can't go to the mall, I'm so sowwwrryyyy,quot;
Last month, Jake Johnson convinced Cobie Smulders to sing "Let & # 39; s Go to the Mall,quot; during their chat on the Vulture series on Instagram Live. Two friends: a nice time to hang out with people who know each other well.
It seems like revisiting Robin Sparkles' success generated some inspiration, because she shared a quarantined version of the song on Instagram, titled "Let & # 39; s All Stay At Home."
The lyrics were written by How i met your mother Creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, and honestly, they are amazing.
I have to admit that it is as good as the original, maybe even better.
Long live Robin Sparkles! And stay home today (and every day until the pandemic ends)!
