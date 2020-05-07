Class of 2020 donating graduation gowns to be worn for PPE – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With graduation ceremonies being virtual, students are finding a new purpose for their dresses.

Traditional graduation gowns will go to healthcare workers to help fill gaps in personal protective equipment supplies.

The idea was started by a student in Vermont, and students from Breck School in Golden Valley, including senior Abe Burton, joined in.

"It's been a really weird semester the last year of my senior year, but it's really nice to know that as a last challenge, I'm doing something that will help our community," said Burton.

A self-service collection event will take place on Saturday in Breck from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. They ask people to bring clean gowns with the size labeled in clear plastic bags. Click here for more information.

