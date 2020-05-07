City of Fort Worth to Launch Economic Recovery Task Force – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday afternoon, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will present a new initiative focused on recovering the city's economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Called Fort Worth Now, the program will not be a short-term plan, but a 12-month effort focused on restoring the city's economy.

It comes at a time when not only private companies, but city employees are also facing job cuts.

Fort Worth will lay off at least 79 employees by the end of next week.

They are all part of the Department of Public Events, which oversees the Will Rogers and Fort Worth convention centers.

They will remain on leave until at least July 31.

This Thursday afternoon, we will learn more about Mayor Price's economic growth and recovery team.

Fort Worth Now will be a public-private partnership comprised of leaders who will develop a plan to stabilize and restore local businesses and advance the economy that is emerging from the pandemic.

Mayor Price is expected to further share the details of Fort Worth Now at a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in the Commercial Assistance Center of the city.