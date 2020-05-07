Cinemas to reopen in Germany's most populous state on May 30 – Up News Info

After German Chancellor Angela Merkel outlined plans to ease restrictions caused by the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday, the country's most populous state has said cinemas will now be able to open as of May 30.

North Rhine-Westphalia, which hosts cities as important as Dusseldorf and Cologne, set guidelines on Wednesday, but noted that progress is subject to the development of the infection process. The target date of May 30 for cinemas also goes to theaters, operas, and concert halls.

Security measures include a minimum distance of 1.5 meters (5 feet) between users, while entrances and exits must be carefully planned. Security personnel will be on hand to prevent overcrowding in the lobbies and seating areas.

NRW, which has a population of approximately 18 million, is the first German state to describe its plans to bring theaters back. Lifting individual restrictions now depends on local governments in each of the country's 16 states. Germany's box office fell by 19% in the first quarter, and that figure rose to -42% so far this year through May 3. However, handling in theaters has thrived in the market.

Among the largest Europeans, Germany follows Spain in setting a target date to open some cinemas, although the latter's May 25 target is still tentative. Some of the smaller markets are starting to put movie theaters up and running as of this week, however big companies in general are looking towards the end of June / mid-July when there is hope that the movies will Hollywood come back.

Merkel also confirmed on Wednesday that the top-tier German soccer league, the Bundesliga, will restart this month, although matches will be played in empty stadiums. Later Wednesday, Merkel said all stores will reopen and schools are likely to reopen gradually before the summer break. Social distancing will continue until the beginning of June and the measures will be re-evaluated in the event of an increase in cases or deaths.

Germany has seen fewer than 7,000 deaths during the pandemic, a much lower number than other Western European countries.