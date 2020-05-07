Chris Harrison reveals the stars of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; to those who want to scream

Chris Harrison It is not slowing down.
During your virtual visit to Kelly Clarkson's show Thursday Single The franchise host recalled his 18-year season on the hit series ABC, Host Kelly Clarkson I was curious to know if you had had a need to "scream,quot; at Bachelor Nation contestants in the past.
"God, I don't know if there is anyone on the show who didn't want to do that," he joked. "I mean, even this last season with Peter (Weber), I just wanted to grab him by the shirt collar and say, ‘Come on, man. Pull together. & # 39; Because it was a disaster coming at the end. "
Fans' favorite driver wasn't the only one Single That was on Harrison's list. He continued, "Colton (Underwood) obviously jumping the fence and running away from me in the Portuguese countryside. So yes, and even Hannah (Brown) and I had our moments. So, I think probably with every single man, there is a time when they want to yell at me, and sometimes they do, and then I want to yell at them. "
After serving The voice train a little Single Harrison assured Clarkson that everything comes from a place of love.
"That's part of, honestly, I get involved in these people's lives and I care about them and I think that when you love people, it's not that you abuse them, it's not love, but I think you have those heated moments where you really you're telling your truth. "
Reflecting on being on the show for almost 20 years, Harrison shared that he and his Single colleagues use their 18 year old son Joshua as a reference point for your time in the program.
A B C
"My son was 6 weeks old when I got the job and when he appeared on the set, he is now 6'2,quot; and he's a great college boy and everyone says, "Oh my gosh, that's all the How long have we been doing this show? It's horrible. "
After agreeing to Clarkson's hilarious reference that the show will go to college, he considered whether his 18 years have made him a love expert.
"I feel like I'm not a doctor, but I definitely should have some sort of honorary degree in psychology to deal with relationships because I've really seen it all," he said, adding, "I've been through myself and seen it on television."
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLebde8aeb1d3ca079710cd1cf4dd6a84317%