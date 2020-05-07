Chris Harrison reveals the stars of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; to those who want to scream

Chris Harrison It is not slowing down.

During your virtual visit to Kelly Clarkson's show Thursday Single The franchise host recalled his 18-year season on the hit series ABC, Host Kelly Clarkson I was curious to know if you had had a need to "scream,quot; at Bachelor Nation contestants in the past.

"God, I don't know if there is anyone on the show who didn't want to do that," he joked. "I mean, even this last season with Peter (Weber), I just wanted to grab him by the shirt collar and say, ‘Come on, man. Pull together. & # 39; Because it was a disaster coming at the end. "

Fans' favorite driver wasn't the only one Single That was on Harrison's list. He continued, "Colton (Underwood) obviously jumping the fence and running away from me in the Portuguese countryside. So yes, and even Hannah (Brown) and I had our moments. So, I think probably with every single man, there is a time when they want to yell at me, and sometimes they do, and then I want to yell at them. "