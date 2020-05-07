Chris Cornell's widow accused of abusing charity for personal use

WENN

Vicky Cornell faces the accusation of her late husband's Soundgarden bandmates that he misused the money raised for charity for his personal purposes.

Up News Info –

Garden sound have countered Chris CornellVicky's widow for "fraudulent incentive", alleging that she used the money raised, earmarked for charity for "personal purposes for herself and her family."

The surviving members of the rock group – Kim Thayil, Matt Cameronand Ben Pastor – He filed his lawsuit against the assets of Vicky and Cornell in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Miami, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

In the newspapers, the trio claim that they had made an "oral agreement" with Vicky to act free on "I am the highway: a tribute to Chris Cornell"Tribute concert in January 2019, with the intention that the money raised in the event go to The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.

However, they continue to argue that while the concert "is believed to have raised many millions of dollars," "Vicky Cornell did not intend to use part or all of the Cornell Concert proceeds for charitable purposes, but rather for public purposes. personal for her and her family. "

The band members also claim that Vicky knew that his "charitable portrayal was false, or he was reckless and negligent as to its truth or falsity, with the intent and intent to induce Soundgarden to agree to perform at the Cornell Concert without compensation".

Soundgarden is said to have suffered "damage" and "reputational damage" as a result of his actions.

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, the musicians also respond to Vicky's initial lawsuit, filed in 2019, in which she claimed that Soundgarden had been withholding royalties from her for more than seven unreleased recordings her husband made prior to his death in 2017.

"The complaint is an offensive recitation of allegations and false accusations. Soundgarden categorically denies any material dispute launched by Vicky Cornell, who filed his complaint, recklessly and without good cause, for the true purpose of extorting Soundgarden into granting rights to the that it is not legally authorized, and to compel Soundgarden to prematurely distribute Soundgarden's funds to it, "Soundgarden says in the new documents.

"This legal action by Vicky Cornell is regrettable, preventable, and spurious."

Soundgarden requests "compensatory and general damages in an amount to be proven at trial" in addition to "injunctions and statements related to copyright and other property claims, punitive and exemplary damages."

In response to the latest legal action on his Twitter page, Vicky wrote on Wednesday night: "You were so wrong to think that you would silence me for lies, intimidation and fear. That you could break me because it is a heartbreaking moment. He is always with me and you can't change the truth by lying and what to wake up the crazy people and legitimize them while attacking CC's legacy … "