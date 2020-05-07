Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, shares sweet photos of baby Aeko wishing her father a happy birthday – Critic criticizes Rihanna's drama

Ammika Harris is like any other new mother. She likes to post adorable photos of her baby, Aeko, on social media to make her fans happy.

However, Chris Brown's baby mom often gets harsh and sometimes inappropriate comments from trolls. This week, the model, who is currently in Germany, decided to post a sweet photo of Aeko taking a bath, and things went south.

The comments started in a very innocent way. A supporter said, "Aww they are so cute 😍😍❤️❤️ they are so precious ❤️".

A reviewer wrote this comment about Rihanna's 2009 drama: "Will you teach them to throw their hands or?"

One person chose to defend Chris saying, "People changed, stop looking at someone's past actions and embrace their present."

Another follower revealed: “Are you going to teach your own to be thieves? I'm sorry you were harassed 😭 This hatred doesn't change anything stupid like saying "why are you in his position?"

This person destroyed the critic: “I suppose it is real that some people waste sperm, what did these children do to you? you think you're funny eh ma lmaoooo all of you pressed for a joke. "

This sponsor explained: “This is not even funny … or something to joke about. And you think you're the perfect one, right? Look deeply into your own life and you will understand what I mean. 🤮 "

This advocate shared, "Your mother didn't try hard enough to swallow you. I know your life is miserably private, and so is your profile. Get a life."

Meanwhile, Chris and his ex are reconnecting, according to a source who spoke with Hollywood life.

The source explained, "Chris and Ammika have definitely reconnected again during this quarantine because they can focus on each other without so much distraction from the outside world. Chris and Ammika were going through a lot when she went to Germany, so being isolated from them has allowed them to get to know each other again. They've always been FaceTiming so Chris can see Aeko and get updates on how his son is doing, but he and Ammika are connecting more as well, and this time apart really has been really good. for them ".

The source continued: “Chris and Ammika have become much more aware of each other through this isolation from each other than would likely be the case if it had not happened at all. They are both taking the way of working together for Aeko's benefit, and flirting from afar has definitely made the saying, "Absence grow affection," something they are really taking seriously. He has been very fluent and pleasant between them with all the circumstances, since they are solving everything in a positive way ".

Ammika also shared a sweet photo of baby Aeko wishing her father a happy birthday.



