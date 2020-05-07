Chris Brown allegedly caught doing drugs called Whippets

Instagram

Alleged evidence gathered by a fan of hit maker's rumored drug abuse & # 39; Shortie Like Mine & # 39; It confirms an Instagram group's claim that they were drugged during a drug-filled night in April.

Chris BrownThe drug abuse rumor has resurfaced after a fanatic claims to have found the evidence. The R&B singer is accused of using drugs called whippets, which some also call "hipster white drugs."

Said fan makes the accusation based on a recent photo and video of the 31-year-old star. In a picture shared by the Virginia native himself, the fan points out what looks like a device used to make drugs. The fan compares the tool in the photo with images of the drugs found on Google.

The fan also shares a video that shows someone, presumably Breezy, stumbling while dancing and inhaling what looks like lashes. However, the face of the man wearing a hat is not clearly seen since the video is of low quality.

If the evidence is legitimate, it supports an Instagram total's claim that he was whipping over a drug-filled night. In response to a threesome speculation that started in April, Lil Klava said on Instagram Live that what is "Run It!" Hitmaker did it with two girls, including her, that night he was taking drugs.

In detailing her drug-laden night, she said she was not alone because there were also "crazy bastards" in her home. "I went to his studio, I talked to him," he shared. "So I took some mushrooms, playing Mario Kart, as if he had a complete gallery in his crib. And then they gave me ecstasy, Chris gave me ecstasy. He was whipping, I was whipping with him."

Whippets, also known as nangs, is basically nitrous oxide, an anesthetic that has been used for over 100 years. Also known as laughing gas. Nitrous oxide, however, has been used as recreational drugs with side effects. Although its use in a certain dose for medical purposes is safe, very large doses, without the addition of oxygen, can cause loss of blood pressure, fainting and even death from hypoxia.

In response to Chris's latest report on possible drug abuse, one person wrote: "Yikes if it's true." Another internet user said, "Very sad," while another person echoed the sentiment, "This is really sad. You really have to be a devil to start getting high and shit."

Not surprised, a fourth commenter noted, "It seems very true, a groupie also said that she had a threesome with her and that everyone was a long way from the whippets." Another chimed in: "Are you getting high on that shit? Not surprising at all," while someone else commented, "I'm actually surprised it's not meth or heroin right now."

Some others were concerned about the future of Chris's young children, and one of them commented, "Meth and heroin will be next next. I hope someone has their wealth for their children." Another shared his hope for the father of two children: "He needs to improve for his children."