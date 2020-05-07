Chinese manufacturer to reimburse $ 247 million for masks after missing federal deadline – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California will receive a $ 247 million refund that it paid to a Chinese company under a major protective mask agreement after the company failed to meet the deadline for federal mask certification, the company said Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom's administration.

Newsom announced the contract last month with fanfare, saying California had signed an agreement of nearly $ 1 billion for 200 million protective masks per month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most were configured to be snug N-95 respirators, while the rest would be looser surgical masks. Millions of the surgical masks have arrived, but the company failed to meet the April 30 deadline outlined in the contract for certification of N95 masks by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The respiratory masks were scheduled to start arriving this month, with tens of millions planned for shipment in May. The governor's office did not provide details on the cause of the certification delay.

The $ 247 million is half of a down payment the state made for the contract in April in an unusual move to make a payment before the goods are delivered. The state could have recovered all of its down payment under the original agreement, but an amendment signed Wednesday gives the company another month to comply with the certification. If the masks are not certified by May 31, California can recover the rest of the payment in early June.

The state paid $ 3.30 for N95 and 55 cents per surgical mask under the contract. The state made a separate payment of $ 104.7 million last week for the delivery of the surgical masks.

While the state initially sought 100 million surgical masks through the deal, it now plans to buy even more, according to the amendment, although it did not include a specific number. The state and BYD must establish an updated delivery schedule for surgical masks by Friday.

A new payment and delivery schedule for the N95 masks should be established on May 22. Under the federal certification process, the final validation step would take place in Utah, Newsom said previously. It was unclear where the delay in the federal certification process occurred or if the masks had yet reached the United States.

Newsom said last month that state and federal governments had "teams on the ground,quot; in China auditing and visiting BYD factories.

The Newsom administration refused for weeks to share the contract publicly, drawing criticism from lawmakers. On Tuesday, the state Office of Emergency Services and the state's General Services Department rejected the Associated Press's contract request, saying that sharing it could jeopardize delivery of supplies.

But Newsom reversed course, saying he wanted to launch it to be "as transparent as possible." When the surgical masks began arriving, Newsom said he was confident that supplies would arrive and felt more comfortable sharing the details. He said the state payment of $ 3.30 per mask was low compared to other state and federal buyers who had paid between $ 6 and $ 7 per mask.

The contract shows that the BYD deal runs through June 2020, with an option for one-month extensions. It states that everything done under the agreement must be "newly manufactured,quot; and that the company cannot use controversial, forced, child, or other labor practices. In the past, the company has faced allegations of unfair labor practices.

While the masks will be made in China, the contract requires the company to comply with various US environmental and labor laws. USA And California.

Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, praised the Newsom administration for "doing everything possible to navigate a difficult situation,quot; with the certification of the masks. But he was frustrated because they waited so long to release the contract.

"Our frustration is that the Legislature has a constitutional duty to provide oversight of spending on these taxpayer resources, and we feel that we have been unable to exercise that duty in the past six weeks," he said.

Documents from the treasurer's office indicated that the Newsom administration had not finished examining BYD before Newsom publicly announced the contract or before his administration asked the state treasurer's office to prepare the initial bank transfer.

When the treasurer's office asked for confirmation, the seller had been vetted on April 8, the day after Newsom announced the deal on MSNBC, Thomas Todd of the Finance Department said "they are investigating the seller as we speak."

This is not the first time that California transferred money that was later returned by masks. In March, California sent nearly half a trillion dollars to Blue Flame Medical LLC for 100 million masks, but canceled the deal and got its money back that same day, CalMatters reported Wednesday.

Separately, the state received a $ 8.7 million refund less than two weeks after transferring the amount to a company with a Florida address, Hichens Harrison Capital Partners, according to documents from the treasurer's office. The company, which has a subsidiary in Brazil and does business with China, currently advertises an "exclusive line of fans,quot; on its website.

In an April 13 email to California officials, Peter Leite, president of Hichens Harrison Capital Partners, wrote that the order was canceled and the money would be returned. Leite referred questions about the canceled transaction to the state on Wednesday. The spokesperson for the governor's office and the Office of Emergency Services did not immediately respond to questions about the transaction.