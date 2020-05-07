China says experimental spacecraft operates normally

BEIJING – A Chinese spacecraft is operating normally in orbit, with its solar panels in place and an established communication link, the government said Thursday.

The spacecraft was launched aboard a new heavy transport rocket, the Long March 5B, from Hainan Island on Tuesday.

It is on an experimental unmanned mission, but the capsule is purportedly an enhancement to the Shenzhou capsule based on the Soyuz model from the former Soviet Union, and can carry six astronauts instead of three.

The spacecraft flies stably in a "highly elliptical orbit, with normal power supply, measurements and control links," the Official China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

No information was released about what went wrong with a "flexible and inflatable cargo return capsule,quot; being tested as part of the mission. The China Manned Space Agency has only said it malfunctioned during the reentry on Wednesday and the data is being analyzed.

%MINIFYHTML3433eeef56a4be62ebd0438d827a205d14%

The spacecraft plans to orbit Earth three times before re-entering the atmosphere and landing at the Dongfeng site in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Friday, Ji Qiming, assistant to the agency's director, said Xinhua.

China is working on a permanent orbital station after being banned from the International Space Station, largely due to objections from the United States.

China previously launched an experimental space station and plans four manned and four cargo missions to complete a permanent space station in about two years.

China's burgeoning space program achieved a milestone by landing a spacecraft at the most unexplored end of the moon last year, and plans to send a lander and rover to Mars.

The program has developed rapidly, especially since its first manned mission in 2003, and has sought cooperation with space agencies in Europe and elsewhere.