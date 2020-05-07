China reports "anomaly,quot; during cargo capsule launch test – BGR

The test flight of the Chinese cargo capsule suffered an anomaly during its return to Earth.

The Chinese space agency launched its most powerful rocket this week, called Long March 5B.

Eventually, China wants both a manned space station and trips to and from the Moon for its astronauts.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

It has been a very busy week for the Chinese space agency. The group finally had a chance to launch its Long March 5B rocket, which is the most powerful rocket the country has ever built. Early indications are that the launch itself was a success, which is great news for China, especially in light of recent launch failures.

Still, the week has not been exactly as Chinese officials would have liked, as the country's space authority reported what is described as an "anomaly,quot; with a cargo capsule that made its own journey into the sky.

China is eager to accelerate its thrust into space. The country has historically lagged behind the United States, Russia, and even some European countries when it comes to major space initiatives. But that's all in the past now, and China has recently made great strides in space exploration.

The country broke new ground by becoming the first to make a soft landing on the opposite side of the Moon, safely sending a lander and rover to the rear of the Moon. The Chinese space agency conducted some experiments and took many really impressive photos of the landscape. It was a huge success and it really showed that China is serious about being a major player in space.

Eventually, China wants to send astronauts to the Moon, matching NASA's new ambitions to return humans to the lunar surface by 2024. China likely won't make it to the Moon for a while yet, but in the meantime, the country imagines a permanent space station similar to the International Space Station that can transport its own astronauts to and from anywhere.

The charging capsule that suffered the "anomaly,quot; during testing is a small piece of that larger puzzle. Just as the ISS regularly receives supply shipments and experiments from Earth, the China space station would need similar supply routes. The China Manned Space Agency revealed that "an anomaly occurred today during the capsule's return,quot; to Earth. The only other information the agency shared was that its "experts are currently analyzing the data."

China hopes to have its space station rebuilt by 2022. Once the spacecraft launches, the country will need to safely and efficiently send both humans and cargo to and from orbit. Ultimately, an anomaly with the loading capsule is somewhat minor at this stage, so we will have to assume that the country will solve the problems for when it really matters.

Image Source: NASA