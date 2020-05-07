Child actors who lost their jobs at COVID closure may collect unemployment benefits – Up News Info

Background child actors and performers, including entertainment babies, are eligible to receive enhanced unemployment benefits if their shows were closed or canceled due to the closure of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the Employment Development Department told Up News Info on Thursday. of the state.

In California, they can receive up to $ 1,050 per week. The entertainment and modeling industries are the only companies in the United States where young children can be legally employed.

"Under section 1340 of the California Unemployment Insurance Code, there is no age limit for receiving UI benefits," said the EDD spokesperson.

SAG-AFTRA, meanwhile, released a long list of safety tips for today's young artists to protect them from contracting the virus. Film and television production is still blocked across the country, but commercial and animation voice-over projects are still hiring.

Safety tips for children and their parents include the usual tips on handwashing and social distancing, but other helpful tips include:

• Bring your own pen so you can sign the paperwork.

• When allowed, get your own food and water from craft services and / or the lunch line, and social distance from others while dining.

• Bring your own makeup brush or sponges.

• Bring wipes for your trailer or workspace door handle and / or frequently touched surfaces.

• Do not eat unpackaged foods that others may have touched unless they are fruits or vegetables that can be washed with soapy water.

• Clean any accessory before and after use.

• Bottom artists should refrain, if possible, from eating / drinking food / prop drinks and making sure that bottles, glasses, plates and utensils have been properly disinfected by the props department.

See all the guild safety tips for young artists here.