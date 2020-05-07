Check out the hilarious silly couple fight of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwickthe "dumb couple fight,quot; was road Too identifiable.
During the Wednesday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the lifelong loves recreated the "quarantine fight,quot; of a royal couple for sharing cookies and cream ice cream, which came from one of the employees of the nightly program.
"You know, the couples have been locked up for almost two months and, inevitably, that leads to some pretty silly fights," said the host. Jimmy Kimmel she said before Kevin and Kyra took the virtual stage. "So, we thought,‘ Wouldn't it be fun to see those fools. Fights recreated by true Hollywood stars? "
Joining from home, The Lumberjack The stars performed the "I Scream,quot; scene from their table. Kick things, the Footloose Star entered the picture with two bowls of ice cream, serving one to his excited wife. "There you go, Benjamin," he said. "Ice cream for me. Ice cream for you." Assuming she had dug her pint of chocolate chip mint ice cream and not her pint of cookies and cream, Kyra asked, "How's the chocolate mint sparkle?"
Kevin replied, "I'm not sure. I have cookies and cream," which launched the The closer alum in rage. "Do you also have cookies and cream?" Kyra pressed and added, "Well, you know how much I love cookies and cream."
Without understanding the problem, Kevin said, "Yeah, we've been together 8 1/2 years, so yeah, I know how much you like cookies and cream." Still annoyed, Kyra reminded her of the A few good men star that had its own look in the freezer. Angrier, Kevin reminded him that he didn't have to eat the chocolate chip mint ice cream, that it didn't sit well with Kyra.
"Unless we run out of cookies and cream because someone who likes mint chocolate chips is eating cookies and cream instead," he argued, to which Kevin briefly replied, "Well, maybe someone I didn't want to open a new half-liter. "
After accusing him of hoarding all the ice cream, Kevin replied, "Well, maybe someone should do their own shopping next time," and tossed the ice cream out of his bowl into Kyra's. "Do you want cookies and cream? Here. Here are your cookies and cream. There you go." And their fight ended in tears.
Earlier in the episode, the couple guided Jimmy through their "crown rules,quot; and joked that they had never spent so much time together during their 32-year marriage.
"We often talk about how, you know, our crazy lives and we live without suitcases and that's really what makes marriage great," said Kevin.
Regarding her social distancing rules, Kyra emphasized that sneakers and pants should be worn at all times and told Jimmy a hilarious story why should make your bed every morning. Check out the video above to hear how Kevin and Kyra are behaving during the pandemic!
