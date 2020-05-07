Check out the hilarious silly couple fight of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwickthe "dumb couple fight,quot; was road Too identifiable.

During the Wednesday episode at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the lifelong loves recreated the "quarantine fight,quot; of a royal couple for sharing cookies and cream ice cream, which came from one of the employees of the nightly program.

"You know, the couples have been locked up for almost two months and, inevitably, that leads to some pretty silly fights," said the host. Jimmy Kimmel she said before Kevin and Kyra took the virtual stage. "So, we thought,‘ Wouldn't it be fun to see those fools. Fights recreated by true Hollywood stars? "

Joining from home, The Lumberjack The stars performed the "I Scream,quot; scene from their table. Kick things, the Footloose Star entered the picture with two bowls of ice cream, serving one to his excited wife. "There you go, Benjamin," he said. "Ice cream for me. Ice cream for you." Assuming she had dug her pint of chocolate chip mint ice cream and not her pint of cookies and cream, Kyra asked, "How's the chocolate mint sparkle?"