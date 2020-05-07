Celm Artem Chigvintsev accuses Nikki Bella of flirting with a boy

A drunk mess.
Nikki Bella got too much to drink in tonight's new Total fineand that combined with what her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev she interprets it as flirtatious behavior directed at other men, causing him to leave and leave her behind.
As a result, the couple had plans to go salsa dancing, and Nikki intended to keep these plans, sober or not.
"Of course, Artem says, 'No way. I won't take her. She's too drunk'," said Nikki's sister. Brie Bella says in a confessional. "So guess who's going to be their date for the night? Moi."
But even Brie struggles to get to Nikki, who doesn't understand why Artem left in the first place.
"In his eyes, he thought he was flirting with another boy," Brie tells him. "You did not do it,quot;.
Brie relates the exchange in detail to the Total fine cameras, making sure to make your best impression of a drunk Nikki.
"When we were on the Island of Temptation, Artem appears and Nicole says, 'Oh my God! You have to meet this guy. We have to take care of him, Artem. You need to cook for him …' "says Brie. . "I noticed that Artem was starting to get really mad and angry, which is funny because I've never seen him like this. And I thought, 'Oh, I think he's getting jealous.'"
Nikki insists that she did nothing wrong, and stops talking to Brie to find someone to dance salsa with.
"Salsa is fun and stuff, but I feel like she's dancing mad," adds Brie in a confessional. "It's not for fun; it's like crazy."
And luckily, Artem returns just as Nikki is talking to her and Brie's friend, Luis.
"OMG, I'd love to dance with you!" Nikki says to Lewis as Artem watches from a distance. "Please, you have to teach me shit."
"I showed up there just to clear the air. I'm concerned," Artem explains in a confessional. "But will she just ignore me and continue this conversation with this guy? Like, where did this come from?"
