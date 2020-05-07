Celm Artem Chigvintsev accuses Nikki Bella of flirting with a boy

A drunk mess.

Nikki Bella got too much to drink in tonight's new Total fineand that combined with what her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev she interprets it as flirtatious behavior directed at other men, causing him to leave and leave her behind.

As a result, the couple had plans to go salsa dancing, and Nikki intended to keep these plans, sober or not.

"Of course, Artem says, 'No way. I won't take her. She's too drunk'," said Nikki's sister. Brie Bella says in a confessional. "So guess who's going to be their date for the night? Moi."

But even Brie struggles to get to Nikki, who doesn't understand why Artem left in the first place.

"In his eyes, he thought he was flirting with another boy," Brie tells him. "You did not do it,quot;.

Brie relates the exchange in detail to the Total fine cameras, making sure to make your best impression of a drunk Nikki.