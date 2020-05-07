CDC is part of the problem (5/7/20) – Up News Info

CDC is part of the problem

Re: "The president's decision includes security measures,quot;, letter from May 1 to the editor and "Despite the virus outbreaks, the work is considered critical,quot;, news from April 29

A writer for a recent letter complained that Up News Info left out of this article the text of Trump's executive order requiring meat and poultry workers to return to work. Making sure we know that the Secretary of Agriculture makes sure these plants follow the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, apparently it's supposed to make us feel better about order and the president.

But abiding by the guidelines of this agency is the exact problem. This administration has weakened it so much that the guidelines make no sense. In March, registered nurses protested that the CDC has diluted standards for healthcare workers regarding personal protective equipment and protocols that have endangered the lives of nurses, workers, patients, and communities. We now have a president who forces dangerous meat plants to reopen the health of threatening workers and a Department of Labor that stands on the side of corporations on worker safety under CDC's ineffective guidelines. Political capital over precious lives.

Maureen Flanigan, Littleton

Keep dentist office workers safe

Re: "A new phase in COVID coping,quot;, news from April 27

Did the coronavirus get the note that April 26 is no longer as virulent and contagious as it has been because it's time for Colorado's economy to get back to work?

On April 20, Governor Jared Polis announced that it was time to relax the order of the home stay. He said there are three phases to his plan to reopen the state and he unbelievably put elective dental procedures in the first phase.

%MINIFYHTMLcb753344d5d9d5249af5bdfe04eb22d315%

I have been a dental hygienist for 21 years. OSHA lists my work as very high risk and in the same league as first-line healthcare providers. Dental work inherently involves close contact, saliva, and the manufacture of aerosols that float in the office air. Dental offices do not have sophisticated air purification systems like hospitals.

Nurses and doctors who have better personal protective equipment (PPE) than me get sick and, in some cases, die. We should have face shields, disposable gowns, and disposable hair nets. These are not items that are normally found in a dentist's office. How are we going to have the necessary supplies on our hands when the nation's hospitals are struggling to get the same equipment?

Eventually we will be able to find the PPE and protocols necessary to keep everyone in the dental office safe, but we are not there yet. Let's take our time, save lives, and do this well.

Lynn Knutson, Lakewood

Eviction moratorium will hurt

Re: "Polis right to issue a moratorium on eviction,quot;, guest comment of May 4

We own modest, low-income rentals in the Denver area. Since we are elderly and we have no other retirement funds besides social security, they are our main source of income. They require a mortgage payment, taxes, insurance, fees, maintenance and upkeep, and after that, we have very little left to live.

Through this non-eviction law, you have given tenants the idea that “we have our rights; We don't have to pay the rent! "This moratorium on evictions might be fine for large corporations, wealthy homeowners, or those who receive government subsidies, but what about us, the low-income homeowner who barely holds onto their property? What about the tenants who were previously irresponsible in paying their rent, are now given carte blanche to ignore their rent agreements?

Who will help us?

Kathleen Beaver, Thornton

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.