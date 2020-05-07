CBS All Access to restart summer, adding new movies and shows ahead of global expansion – Up News Info

CBS All Access will have a significant restart this summer, ViacomCBS Chief Executive Bob Bakish told Wall Street analysts on Thursday, with Paramount movies and shows from Nickelodeon, BET and other networks joining the service.

The subscription service will be renamed and will also expand internationally in the next 12 months, Bakish said.

More than 100 movies from the Paramount library will be part of the new wave of programming.

Unlike many other SVOD platforms, All Access will also be able to continue delivering live and on-demand sports news and shows through 200 CBS affiliates.

"Our largest franchises will be key to this strategy," Bakish said in the quarterly earnings call. The effort will take advantage of a "technology platform already developed … we are not building from scratch," he added.

The original programming will continue to undermine the company's IP, continuing along the lines of breakdown programs such as The good fight and Picard.

CFO Christine Spade said All Access and Showtime, the company's two largest subscription-streaming offerings, will continue to hit 16 million subscribers by the end of 2020. That figure is in line with previous internal targets. CBS, prior to its merger with Viacom, generally did not break the specific divide between All Access and Showtime, but in recent years they had split fairly evenly.

Other portfolio networks whose offerings will join All Access include the Smithsonian and Paramount Network.

Bakish described a "critical mass of live sports," which includes exclusive broadcast rights for women's soccer matches and UAIFA.

CBS All Access, which launched in 2015, was an initial effort to bring traditional media into the broadcast age. In recent months, Disney, NBCUniversal, and WarnerMedia have also made significant streaming efforts as all media companies seek to bridge the gap with Netflix.

Distribution agreements are a key element in gaining scale in transmission. All Access was added Thursday to Comcast's Xfinity platforms, a significant boost for its prospects.