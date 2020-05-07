Carved stone turtle unearthed from Angkor reservoir site

PHNOM PENH – Cambodian archaeologists have unearthed a large centennial statue of a turtle in the Angkor temple complex.

The 56-by-93-centimeter (22-by-37-inch) carved stone turtle believed to date from the 10th century was discovered Wednesday during the excavation of what was the site of a small temple that had been built at Srah Srang, one of Angkor buildings. Various reservoirs.

Investigators determined where the temple had been and workers drained the water to allow the excavation, which began on March 16, said Mao Sokny, head of the Apsara Authority excavation team, a government agency that oversees the Angkor archaeological site. .

The bottom half of the turtle remained buried Thursday as they prepared to remove it without damaging it.

Angkor was heavily influenced by Hindu culture, and as a result, when a temple or other important structure was built, sacred objects were often buried in the ground below as a gesture to ensure safety and good fortune. In various Asian cultures, turtles are seen as symbols of longevity and prosperity.

The excavation also uncovered some other rare artifacts, including two metal tridents and a carved head of a naga, a mythical creature.

The Angkor complex is Cambodia's biggest tourist attraction as well as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is included in the Cambodian flag.

Mao Sokny said that the discoveries of such artifacts help Cambodians take pride in their heritage.