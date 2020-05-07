Carlos King denies having been involved with the & # 39; Salacious & # 39; rumor RHOA & # 39; by Phaedra Parks

Carlos King, a former producer for Real Housewives of Atlanta, has spoken out after rumors that he was behind the salacious rumor about Kandi Burruss that ultimately led to the firing of Phaedra Parks.

Season 9 was the final season for both Carlos and Phaedra, and many viewers put two and two together and assumed they gave her the boot after creating the narrative with Phaedra that Kandi had planned to drug and rape Porsha Williams and drag her to a dungeon sex.

Speaking to Dr. Heavenly of Married To Medicine, Carlos said:

"I left the program. I was not fired," he said. "That will always be the dumbest rumor when it comes to that. And it's funny because when you Google something, I've been fired so many times it's like I'm in 'The Apprentice'. It's the dumbest rumor that exists ".

Carlos continued: "I was not fired. And the other thing about the whole situation that happened in season 9, I had nothing to do with it. Let me clarify. If that were the case, I would not be here." today. I'd be in jail, so let's start there. And that's all I'll say about it. "