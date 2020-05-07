Carlos King denies having been involved with the & # 39; Salacious & # 39; rumor RHOA & # 39; by Phaedra Parks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Carlos King, a former producer for Real Housewives of Atlanta, has spoken out after rumors that he was behind the salacious rumor about Kandi Burruss that ultimately led to the firing of Phaedra Parks.

Season 9 was the final season for both Carlos and Phaedra, and many viewers put two and two together and assumed they gave her the boot after creating the narrative with Phaedra that Kandi had planned to drug and rape Porsha Williams and drag her to a dungeon sex.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here