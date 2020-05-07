Carey Mulligan credits motherhood for freeing her from criticism

WENN

In addition to talking about what family life has brought her, the actress of & # 39; Never Let Me Go & # 39; explains the real reason why she doesn't have the ambition to be known.

Up News Info –

Motherhood has brought the British actress Hawksbill Mulligan A new freedom for critics.

The "Suffragist"star, shared by Evelyn, four, and Wilfred, two, with singer-songwriter husband Marcus Mumford, she admits that her children have given her a new balance of life, and her celebrity existence is not so important anymore.

In a new interview with InStyle magazine from the United States, Mulligan shares: "I have the best job in the world, but I have learned that it is not the beginning and the end. As someone who finds the public side of this quite intimidating, having a family It made me feel that if I wear a dress that people hate, or if I say something stupid, or if people don't like a movie I've been in, it doesn't matter as much as it used to. It's liberating, in a way " .

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLb2e3b59e2cc5b830d1c4473c8e6d867e14%

Since his film debut in "Pride and prejudice"In 2005, Carey has starred in countless critically acclaimed films, including"An education","Never let Me Go"and"The Great Gatsby"

But reflecting on her career, Carey reveals that she gets "violent" at the thought of what she has accomplished because she never expected to be famous.

"My dream was to be a working actress, but my expectation was: 'Maybe I'm on British TV shows' Casualty' or 'The Bill'," she says. "And suddenly I was very lucky and kept going like this …"

<br />

"As an actor, you're always trying to show that you can do different things. However, I am afraid of recognition and celebrity, so I have no ambition to be known. But I want to be really good at my job. I always want the following make it more nuanced, more interesting, more complicated. "