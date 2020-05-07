Cardinal George Pell knew of clergy sexual abuse, according to an Australian report

That conclusion was reached in 2017 by the Royal Commission on Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, which issued an extensive report on child victimization within the Catholic Church and other institutions in Australia. But his conclusions on Cardinal Pell were drafted from the original report to avoid harming potential jurors in the cardinal's pending trials of sexual abuse charges.
Cardinal Pell, who had been the Vatican's chief financial officer and advisor to Pope Francis, He was convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing two 13-year-old boys in 1996, making him the highest-ranking Catholic leader to be convicted of a crime in the church's sexual abuse crisis. But Australia's highest court reversed the conviction last month, saying there was "a significant possibility,quot; that he was not guilty.
That decision cleared the way for the publication of the Royal Commission's findings on Cardinal Pell from its 2017 report, which were released Thursday.
The commission found that the cardinal had been "aware of child sexual abuse by clergy,quot; as early as the 1970s, when he was a priest in the Ballarat diocese, and that he had not reported priests suspected of abuse.
In Ballarat, the future cardinal worked closely with another priest, Gerald Ridsdale, who was later convicted of sexually abusing 65 children from the early 1960s to the late 1980s. The report found that Cardinal Pell knew that Mr. Ridsdale had taken the children to camp overnight, and that the issue of clergy sexual abuse was "on his radar,quot; at the time.
The commission, which interviewed Cardinal Pell in preparation for his report, said it was hard to believe his claims that his church superiors had misled him about the guilt of Mr. Ridsdale and that of another priest accused of abuse.
Cardinal Pell said in a statement that he was "surprised by some of the views of the Royal Commission on its actions,quot; and that those views were "not supported by evidence."
The 2017 commission report found that tens of thousands of children were victims of Australian churches, schools and other institutions for decades. Survivors of clergy abuse, many of whom were dismayed at the reversal of Cardinal Pell's conviction, said Thursday they were comforted by the release of the commission's findings on the cardinal.
The recently released material included an account by Timothy Green, who said that in 1974, when he was 12 or 13 years old, he told the future cardinal that another priest had been abusing children. Then Father Pell replied, "Don't be ridiculous," according to Mr. Green.
"It is heartbreaking that your complaint has not been acted upon," Vivian Waller, a lawyer whose firm represents Mr. Green and hundreds of others who have filed abuse claims against the Catholic Church in Australia, said in a statement.