Cara Delevingne Parties with Celeb Pals after Ashley Benson Split

Cara Delevigne he copes with a little help from his friends.
Fresh out of your breakup Ashley BensonThe supermodel met with members of her star-studded inner circle to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. A source tells E! News that Cara Margaret Qualley, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Alex well On Tuesday they gathered for a backyard pool party in Los Angeles.
The celebrity team enjoyed swimming in the pool, listening to music, and playing. Margaret, who is told that she arrived separately from Cara and the rest of the group, brought food and drinks to share. She was photographed wearing a mask as she got out of her car.
Cara, 27, has yet to comment publicly on her separation from the pretty Little Liars star. She and Ashley, 30, were together for almost two years.
It is still unclear what the exact breaking point was in their relationship, but we have been told that Cara enjoys single life and spends time with friends while in quarantine.
In the past few weeks, Cara has shared videos dating Margaret, Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman.
Everything seemed fine between Cara and Ashley on March 17, when the Suicide Squad The actress published a video of the couple recreating a scene from keeping up with the Kardashians for Tik Tok.
Like her ex, Ashley kept quiet in the split.
Last October, Cara described herself as the "luckiest girl in the world,quot; thanks to Ashley.
"It is very nice to have someone in my life who supports me so much and loves me," she told E! News on the red carpet of the #GirlHero Awards 2019.
