Cara Delevingne Parties with Celeb Pals after Ashley Benson Split

Cara Delevigne he copes with a little help from his friends.

Fresh out of your breakup Ashley BensonThe supermodel met with members of her star-studded inner circle to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. A source tells E! News that Cara Margaret Qualley, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Alex well On Tuesday they gathered for a backyard pool party in Los Angeles.

The celebrity team enjoyed swimming in the pool, listening to music, and playing. Margaret, who is told that she arrived separately from Cara and the rest of the group, brought food and drinks to share. She was photographed wearing a mask as she got out of her car.

Cara, 27, has yet to comment publicly on her separation from the pretty Little Liars star. She and Ashley, 30, were together for almost two years.