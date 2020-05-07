Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are said to no longer be dating!

According to new reports, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are no longer an article! With that said, it seems like another Hollywood couple has decided to end things in the midst of quarantine!

Sources close to the couple shared through People magazine that they separated after almost two years of being romantically linked.

The separation apparently did not happen now, but early last month while the two were quarantined separately, so it's safe to say that the isolation really didn't contribute to their deciding to suspend it.

A source tells People that ‘Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before, but it's over. Their relationship just ran its course. "

Before their breakup, Ashley and Cara were spotted together on a shopping trip in mid-March, just before stores in Beverly Hills began to close due to the terrifying coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

Furthermore, they were not out and only on the two of them since supermodel Kaia Gerber was also with them at the time.

This is perhaps also the reason why they didn't pack any PDAs during that outing.

Previously, things looked completely different in terms of dynamics, just a couple of weeks earlier, in February, when Cara and Ashley were spotted at Paris Fashion Week leaving their hotel while gently holding hands.

As for the last time they posted something streamed to each other online, it was in late March when Ashley shared a funny TikTok clip of her girlfriend that was imitating Keeping Up with Kardashians celeb Scott Disick.

The two kept their romance a secret for a while before being photographed kissing in August 2018.

Cara also spoke about their relationship in June of last year and told E! News about making public that: "I don't know because he's Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know." It was our first anniversary, why not?



