Capitals' Brendan Leipsic apologizes for "inappropriate,quot; leaked messages

Washington Capitals winger Brendan Leipsic apologized Wednesday night after pictures of his "inappropriate and offensive,quot; private messages were leaked on social media and could face league punishment.

Images from Leipsic's private messages in an Instagram group chat, which have not been independently confirmed, include misogynistic and profane language.

Those images showed conversations about women and NHL players. It also appeared in one of the images that Leipsic made an insulting comment about his linemates. The conversations included Jack Rodewald, a player in the Florida Panthers system.

"Yesterday, my friend's Instagram account was hacked and individual images were circulating that are representative of private conversations that I was part of," Leipsic said. wrote in a statement he posted on Twitter. “I fully acknowledge how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and I sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions.

“I am committed to becoming a better person by taking the time to determine how to move forward in a responsible and meaningful way. I'm really sorry."

The Capitals released a statement to The Washington Post shortly after the comments circulated on social media: “We are aware of the unacceptable and offensive comments made by Brendan Leipsic in a private conversation on social media. We will deal with this matter internally. "

The NHL released a statement of its own shortly thereafter and indicated that it could be punished.

"The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible comments made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has appeared on social media," the league statement read. “There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, regardless of the forum. We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved. "

Leipsic deleted his Instagram shortly after the images were leaked.

The 25-year-old Winnipeg native is currently on his fifth team since 2015-16. The 5-foot, 10-pound, 182-pound forward signed a one-year, $ 700,000 contract in July. He debuted in 2016 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and then spent time with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the Vancouver Canucks and the Los Angeles Kings before signing with Washington.