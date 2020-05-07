When the Trump Administration launched in January The military green camo print designs for their Space Force uniforms took approximately five minutes to begin soaking. It is waIt's fun, I guess, to see the sixth branch of the US military draw attention to itself in its Imitation Air Force uniforms and talk about everything they still needed to solve. "It will be really important that we do this well," said a representative. "A uniform, a patch, a song … A lot of work is being done to that end."

Meanwhile, Twitter comedians trotted jokes about the jungles of outer space and Avatar. How foolish is Donald Trump, was it the subtext, how foolish are these people, who will completely forget the camouflage point? Camouflage is supposed to keep troops hidden from vegetation. It's about dressing up. Don't they know?

That's technically true, but I don't think Space Force uniforms were a silly design decision, that someone simply forgot about the vast, vast, and dark nature of space. I think this was a cunning decision, designed to get people to talk. More importantly, this print was chosen to show power, power, force. Because camouflage is not about hiding It's about being visible.

It took humans until the 19th century to start holding on to the idea that there might not be a great tailor in heaven, sewing fur suits for all animals and insects, adding a bit of flair here, a little lock of feathers there. Instead, the British naturalist Sir Edward Bagnall Poulton argued in his 1890 book. The colors of the animalsCreatures chose their own shades through the process of sexual selection. Some birds, like the mandarin duck, probably mated in fabulous permanent sets. Some snakes, like the tree's emerald python, likely survived long enough to reproduce by blending into the vivid greens of the jungle around them. In the natural world, camouflage works to help animals sneak away from their prey undetected, or escape their predators, through a combination of colors and patterns.

Human dependence on camouflage has a much shorter history. Until the mid-1800s, professional soldiers were mostly wearing colorful uniforms, clothing that clearly and quickly revealed their all-important loyalty to their rulers. Prussian blue or Red Lobster. When the war began to change, conformed Because of new technologies such as marksmanship and the demands of colonial occupation, so did the outfits. Governments began equipping their soldiers in khaki, green, and other neutral shades in the late 1800s; Camouflage fabric came into widespread use in the 1920s and 1930s. During the first half of the 20th century, it made sense for soldiers to wear green army uniforms. The troops were fighting jungle wars with pistols and knives and hand grenades. They used camouflage to help them become more effective predators, less attractive prey.

After the United States dropped two atomic bombs on Japan and entered into a Cold War with the Soviet Union, the prospect of a nuclear conflict meant that war and therefore camouflage were less directly related to the landscape. The US government continued to design new uniforms for each war, including the wars in Iraq, but the value of the garments had become more difficult to analyze. They helped the soldiers mix in the desert, no doubt, but they also provided a striking contrast between the camouflaged US military and the retreating Iraqi army civilian clothing. While guerrilla groups still use camouflage effectively and, of course, militias like to put on their clothes, the large-scale war had begun to overcome the footprint. Drone warfare fueled this transition, as did the invention of 21st century online warfare. We address people differently now. We harm them in new ways. We kill and take power in new ways. We are an inventive species.

However, camouflage still has its uses, and to this day, the military continues to develop new camouflage prints that they believe will be more useful in combat, more effective in fooling the eyes and hiding the predator. The landscape continued to shape the specific camouflage of each 20th century conflict: the Vietnam War was fought in swamps, jungles, and fields, making camouflage an important military tool. American troops began by wearing drab, plain-colored green uniforms, but by the end of the war, they were dressed in fabrics adapted from a Vietnamese tiger striped pattern. This pattern was denser and more complex than previous American-made camouflages (like the "frog" pattern that the military briefly adopted in the 1950s). The 1990s also saw new camouflage prints designed specifically for desert warfare. According to USA Nowadays, "A six-color" chocolate chip cammie "was associated with the war in the Middle East, replacing earlier, greener versions on the minds of many Americans.

Over the decades, camouflage has been imbued with much meaning; It is very easy to read. If you see someone in a military uniform, you may already Know a lot about your life, your habits, your political allegiances. For some people, this is a good reason to avoid wearing camouflage. In 2019 Claire Gibson wrote for Marie Claire on how, after growing up on a military base, wearing camouflage casually felt like "stolen value"Others avoid using it because we don't support the American military machine, because we don't want our bodies to remind people of war, death. But those who want to use it don't have to search very hard, it seems that every big box retailer currently sells their Own leggings, tank tops, and hoodies.It is particularly popular in athletics and training gear, so if you want to look more aggressive in your daily jog, you can.

Sometimes camouflage occupies the runways, only to fall out of favor and then return, once again, in new colors, fabrics, and cuts. It tends to coincide with periods when the United States is actively at war abroad. During world war II, Country Country the magazine published a cover showing a model in a camouflage-print shirt dress, and in the 1960s hippies got to work with excess clothing and "used them as symbols of resistance to protest the effort of war, "curator Emma McClendon explained to a writer. for The Zoe report. It was a subversive movement when women combined camouflage with daisies and peace signs and used them on the streets of San Francisco, creating a clear contrast between symbols, between ideologies. For most of the 20th century, camouflage came and went in great swings. But then we enter a period of eternal warfare, and it seems that the camouflage hasn't really gone since.