Cam Newton's rumors to Patriots are dead in the water, according to report

Cam New (ton) England? Not likely.

With Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, Andy Dalton in Dallas and Jarrett Stidham the current QB1 on the Patriots' depth chart, some connected free-agent quarterback Cam Newton to Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Not so fast.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Patriots aren't too keen on the most popular quarterback free agent product. The reason: New England OC Josh McDaniels "wasn't necessarily interested in Newton,quot; when talking to the Panthers about his coaching vacancy. Combine that with the limited space of the New England top, and the fit is imperfect at best.

As it stands, experience on the Pats bench is limited, with Stidham the alleged starter, flanked by interlocutor Brian Hoyer. The Patriots' depth chart also links undrafted free agents Brian Lewerke and J & # 39; Mar Smith to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

New England was considered by some to be Newton's most likely landing place after Brady signed with the Buccaneers, leaving an initial QB vacancy at Foxborough. Newton's injury history and reported desire to start have reportedly prevented teams from wanting to sign him.

Newton, 31, has dealt with various injuries in recent years, with a shoulder problem that has caused problems on the field since his 2015 MVP campaign and his appearance in the Super Bowl. He missed 14 games last season after dealing with a foot injury.

There's still plenty of time for New England to change its story about the former Panthers quarterback, but right now, Newton's rumors to New England should be treated like that and nothing more.