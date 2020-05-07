California judge dismisses sex tape lawsuit against Kevin Hart

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle & # 39; He no longer faces a sex tape lawsuit in California after a judge decided to withdraw the case from court.

A $ 60 million lawsuit filed against the comedian Kevin Hart Because of his sex tape partner, he has been expelled from a California court due to jurisdictional problems.

Montia Sabbag initiated legal actions against the "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle"star last year 2019, claiming that he and a friend, JT Jackson, they teamed up to record the 2017 link in a suite at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas without their knowledge, allegations that Hart has repeatedly denied.

In February 2020, the actor requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, claiming that the legal documents had not been delivered to him, but now a federal judge has dismissed the case with a different technicality, because he presented it in the wrong place.

However, Sabbag, who sought damages for intentionally inflicting emotional distress and invasion of privacy, had the opportunity to re-appear in local civil courts as the case was without prejudice, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

Hart has argued that he had no idea of ​​the sex tape setup, insisting that he had nothing to gain from the stage, as the scandal shook his marriage to Eniko Hartthen pregnant with her son Kenzo, while also claiming that Jackson attempted to blackmail him for the shameful incident.

He and his second wife Eniko managed to overcome the controversy, and are now expecting their second child together.

Hart also has two older children from his marriage to his first wife. Torrei Hart.