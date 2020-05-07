California Flower Mall will be open in time for Mother's Day, with new rules – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The California Flower Mall is buzzing with activity on Thursday in anticipation of Friday's reopening, just in time for the Mother's Day rush.

Flower shops are among the least-risk retailers that are part of Stage 2 of the California business reopening. And with flower shops opening on Friday, wholesalers at California Flower Mall are busy picking up flower shipments and preparing arrangements for customers looking for a good deal.

Non-wholesale customers will be able to enter the California Flower Mall on Friday, but must comply with the new rules. Only a certain number of customers will be able to enter the mall at any given time, and they must wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating to the state's flower industry, which is powered by small businesses, many of which are family-run. In March, 50 California flower growers had said they were less than a week from complete ruin.

Mother's Day is one of the busiest days at the California Flower Mall, said Mark Chatoff, president of the California Flower Mall, so relaxed orders came just in time for the flower industry.

"We really need this," said Chatoff. "These small, hard-working families, these small businesses really need to go back to work, and we are really grateful for that."

Several wholesalers at the California Flower Mall offer sidewalk pickup. Visit the California Flower Mall Facebook page for information on how to order.