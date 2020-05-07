CA Health Experts Expect Increase in COVID-19 Cases During Reopening "Phase 2,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – With California about to allow some companies to re-operate during phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen, health experts anticipate an increase in the spread of the coronavirus.

"Hospitalization numbers improved over the last day, as did ICU numbers," says Governor Gavin Newsom. "Actually, they were both down 1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively."

Citing those encouraging numbers, the governor is moving toward a relaxation of the shelter-in-place rules. The question many ask: will phase two bring more infections?

"If people don't wear masks and if people don't distance themselves socially, the answer is yes," says UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford. "We will see it quickly. This disease has an incubation period of five days. "

Rutherford says state and Bay Area health officials face an inevitable truth at this time.

"The more people move, the more contact they will have with other people, the more likely the virus is to spread," said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health.

"If you look at the Orange County data, after the Huntington Beach party, there was a big problem in the cases," says Rutherford. “It went from about 70 a day to 140 a day for a couple of days. You know these things have consequences.

Rutherford says further spread is inevitable, but manageable with enough testing and contact tracing.

"We have to find people who are asymptomatic," he says. "We have to find people who are mildly symptomatic. We have to find people who have not been diagnosed and use them to hold the line against further transmission. ”

So opening things up means having to be absolutely ready to spot the signs if things go wrong.

"Hopefully he picks it up fast enough so we can go back if necessary, or go forward if we can," says Rutherford.