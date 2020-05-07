Businesses in Castro district of San Francisco, already struggling, face terrible strait during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Some businesses in the Castro district of San Francisco may not be able to hold on long enough during the coronavirus pandemic to fully function again.

On Castro Street, the Pride flags are still waving, but instead of being flanked by crowds of people, the flags are decorating bricked storefronts. The neighborhood has not been as quiet since the height of the AIDS epidemic. There is a concern for the soul of the neighborhood, small businesses, which divest themselves.

"I am concerned about the Castro Theater, how they can continue to operate," said Daniel Bergerac, co-owner of the Mud Puppy pet grooming service. Bergerac has had to fire all its employees. He says he has a cash reserve to pay for his medical care, but that is rapidly declining.

"I am really concerned about my employees," said Bergerac. "We had to fire everyone. More than 30 employees. Everyone has had trouble with EDD getting their payments. "

%MINIFYHTMLce4fc92991d05a37bf80c1d29569745712%

Right down the block in Harvey & # 39; s, the restaurant is still open for take-out, but the numbers are only 10 to 12 percent of normal. "We can probably handle this for another two months before it comes back … it's no longer sustainable," said general manager Steve Porter. "I mean we are losing money every day we are open. We are not even close to breaking even."

Porter worries that the shutdown will cut even more business. "There is little reason for optimism at the moment because we had the highest commercial vacancy rate in the city of almost 14 percent before this happened," he said. "I can only imagine how much more is going to come."

On Market Street at Canela Bistro & Wine Bay, owner / chef Mat Schuster is preparing takeaways along with homemade kits for paella and Mother's Day brunch. It is operating with a sense of hope.

“We are counting on the fact that it will probably take a year, a year and a half, to return completely or maybe when I return, what the economy is like, people are going to eat so much. At the time, "Schuster said." So that's why we're trying to explore other avenues like our e-store. "