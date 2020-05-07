Bug experts dismiss concern about US murder hornets. USA

Insect experts say people should calm down on the big insect with the nickname "killer hornet," unless it's a beekeeper or a bee.

The giant Asian hornets found in Washington state that grabbed the headlines this week are not major human killers, although it does happen on rare occasions. But the world's largest hornets decapitate entire hives of honey bees, and that crucial food pollinator is already in big trouble.

Numerous bug experts told The Associated Press that what they call a hornet "hype,quot; reminds them of the public scare of the 1970s when African bees, dubbed "killer bees," began to move north from South America. While these more aggressive bees made it to Texas and the Southwest, they didn't live up to the nickname of horror movies, yet they also kill people in rare situations.

This time they are hornets with the homicidal nickname, which error experts want to get rid of.

"They're not 'killer hornets.' They're just hornets," said Washington Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney, who is working on finding the status of these large hornets.

The facts say that according to experts, two dead hornets were found in Washington last December, a lone Canadian live nest was found and disappeared last September, and no living hornets have yet been seen this year.

Looney has a message for Americans: These hornets don't come to catch you. "The number of people who are stung and have to seek medical attention is incredibly small," he said in an interview.

While its nickname exaggerates the threat to human health, experts said this hornet is especially large, two inches long, so it carries more and stronger toxins.

"It's a really nasty sting to humans," said University of Georgia bee expert Keith Delaplane. "It's like the Africanized bee … A dozen (stings) you're fine; 100 not so much."

University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum said of the concern: “People are afraid of what is wrong. The most terrifying insect out there is mosquitoes. People don't think twice. If someone is a killing bug, it would be a mosquito. "

According to the World Health Organization, mosquitoes are responsible for millions of annual deaths worldwide from malaria, dengue and other diseases. Asian giant hornets kill a few dozen people a year, and some experts say it's probably much less.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hornets, wasps, and bee stings kill an average of 62 people a year in the United States.

In Japan, Korea and China, "people have coexisted with this hornet for thousands of years," said Doug Yanega, chief scientist at the University of California Riverside Entomology Research Museum.

However, bug experts across the country are getting worried calls from people who mistakenly believe they saw the Asian hornet.

"This is 99% media advertising, and frankly, I'm getting tired," said University of Delaware entomologist Doug Tallamy. Killer Hornet? Please."

Retired University of Montana bee expert Jerry Bromenshenk said in an email: “A nest, an individual hornet, hopefully, does not invade. … Do we want this hornet? Probably not. But the media hype is turbocharged. "

For bees and the people who depend on them for a living, this could be another huge problem, but it still isn't.

The number of American honey bees has declined for years, with the 2018-19 winter one of the worst on record. This is due to problems like mites, diseases, pesticides, and food loss.

The new hornets would be different. If they get into a hive, they rip off the heads of the worker bees and the hive almost dies. Asian honey bees have defenses: They start buzzing, raise the temperature, and cook the invading hornet to death, but honey bees in the United States don't.

Washington's concern about beekeeping is based on the worst-case scenario that officials should take seriously, Looney said.

However, even for bees, invasive hornets are way down the list of real threats, not as big a concern as the parasitic "zombie fly,quot; because more of those have been seen in various states, Berenbaum said.

For people, hornets are scary because the world is already scared by the coronavirus and our innate fight-or-flight mechanisms are activated, putting people on the edge, said risk expert David Ropeik, author of "What's It Really Like?" the risk?"

“This year is amazing in a horrible, horrible way. Why shouldn't there be killer hornets? "Berenbaum said.

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter: @Borenbears

