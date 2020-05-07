Bruce Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and current wife Emma Hemming are joined in joint quarantine. Check out her new video!

As you may have heard, Bruce Willis and his ex, Demi Moore are quarantined together in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 and now that his current wife Emma has also joined the group, things are not tense at all! In fact, an internal report claims to know that the two women have bonded a lot while they were together, all the while celebrating their daughter's birthday together!

After all, the whole group decided to teach the 6-year-old girl how to ride a bike yesterday and that can be a really fun activity that brings people together and creates happy and lasting memories!

Bruce Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his current wife Emma Heming are all quarantined together in Idaho. However, everyone is having a good time despite what some think their closeness is awkward.

Bruce and Demi's daughter Rumer, who is also with them in isolation at the moment, turned to social media to post a clip showing Bruce and Emma's daughter Evelyn riding a bicycle for the first time. .

The clip showed everyone cheering for the girl, including Demi, who also seemed very excited!

While people have been baffling about the joint quarantine, it's no secret that Bruce and Demi have kept very close after their split in 2000.

The two share three daughters together, and in early April, they began quarantining together without their current wife and children, which really confused fans.

At some point, Bruce and Demi's second son, Scout, explained the unusual situation.

According to her, one of Bruce and Emma's daughters accidentally hit her foot with a needle, so Emma stayed in Los Angeles to wait for the hospital results.

"My father came early, and then the trip went crazy, and my stepmother stayed in Los Angeles with my little sisters," Scout shared.

In the meantime, she's obviously joined him, her husband, and her other family!



