Britney Spears managed to visit her family in Louisiana before the Coronavirus blockade was imposed

Sister Jamie Lynn Spears reveals in a new interview that the singer of & # 39; Toxic & # 39; He has to return to his own Los Angeles home because of 'his children and all that'.

Britney Spears sneaked on a final visit to his family in Louisiana before the blockade guidelines were imposed in Los Angeles, his sister Jamie Lynn Spears Has revealed.

The 38-year-old "Toxic" singer has been posting exercise clips and fashion videos to her social media pages as she spends the run of the bull with her two children at their Los Angeles home. But before official social distancing rules were established, Britney managed to return to her family's home to spend time with loved ones.

"Britney said, 'I want to go home, I don't want to be alone out here' because her whole family is here," Jamie Lynn told Entertainment Tonight. "So she was able to go home for almost two weeks."

"But of course she has her kids and all that stuff and her home, so she returned to Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago."

Jamie Lynn added that both she and Britney thought the closure would not continue for much longer, explaining, "I think she came back with the intention of saying, this would only be a week or so, and then they added more time."

But until she can see her brother again, Jamie Lynn is doing her best to appreciate the time she has with the rest of her family during these unprecedented times.

"We are all trying to abide by the rules and do what we are supposed to do. Having our family has also been the greatest blessing. I mean, we are driving each other crazy about things you would not do." I usually get mad, but at the end of the day, at least we have each other, you know? That has been really lucky, "he smiled.