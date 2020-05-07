Britney Spears is ready to have a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari, but her conservatorship is a problem

Britney Spears has been ready to have a baby with Sam Asghari for quite some time, but it seems that their conversation has presented a problem for the singer. According to a new report, Spears wanted to have a baby with Asghari last year, but her conservator wouldn't allow it.

Spears went to court last year to challenge some of his conservatorship restrictions, and the judge in his case ordered an evaluation. Subsequently, an investigator was assigned to his case to learn the details of his current situation.

We weekly He reports that Spears told the investigator late last year that he wanted to have a baby with Asghari, whom he has dated for three years. However, a source claims that Britney's father Jamie Spears "has always been against Britney getting pregnant."

Spears has been under guardianship since 2008, after its highly publicized collapse, and for more than a decade her father and attorney Andrew Wallet controlled all major financial and personal decisions.

However, in June 2019, Wallet resigned as co-conservator and turned the job over to Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery. Later that summer, Jamie was involved in an incident with Britney's oldest son, Sean Preston, which resulted in a restraining order, and in September Jamie was ready to leave the conservative role for "personal health reasons."

At the moment, Montgomery is Brittany's sole conservative and will remain in that role until at least August. Recently, the judge in the Brittany case decided that they couldn't have a court hearing because of Covid-19, so he extended Montgomery's temporary role as conservative until at least August 22, and they will re-examine the issue. when the pandemic passes and the courts are back in session.

As for their relationship, Britney Spears appears to be ready to marry Sam Asghari and start a family with him. Multiple sources have claimed since they started dating in late 2016 that Spears has talked about marrying Asghari and "having babies,quot; with him.

However, she can't do any of those things "unless Jamie approves, and Jamie is inclined not to because it would only (create) complicated legal problems." Although Jamie Spears has power over all of Britney's important decisions, a source noted that he does not "micromanage his daily routine."



