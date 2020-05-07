Britney Spears' father reportedly blocks her desire to have a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Instagram

It is said that the creator of hits & # 39; … Baby One More Time & # 39; She wants to have another child, but her conservatorship gets in the way as her father Jamie Spears thinks it is not a good idea.

After dating for over three years, Britney Spears apparently she expected to start a family with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 38-year-old singer is said to have wanted a child with her boyfriend, but her guardianship interfered with her plans.

"Britney told the probate investigator late last year that she wanted to have a baby," a source told Us Weekly about Britney's desire to expand her offspring. But her father Jamie Spears disagreed with her, thinking it would not be good for her. "Her father had always been against Britney getting pregnant," added the source.

Britney has been placed under guardianship since 2008, following her public mental breakdown during which she was taken to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center psychiatry ward and placed in 5150 on involuntary psychiatric wait. Jamie and attorney Andrew Wallet took control of their personal and financial decisions, until Andrew resigned as co-conservator in June 2019. Later in September, Jamie temporarily ceded his powers to Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, for "personal health reasons". "

In May of the same year, Britney was reported to be "formally exploring the petition to the court to end the conservatorship." The news sparked the #FreeBritney movement that received the support of various celebrities, such as Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Cher, Rose McGowan and Sharon Osbourne. However, the judge in the case issued an order last week that authorized Montgomery to remain as conservator until August 22, until the California courts are reopened and hearings can continue.

Britney is already the mother of two children, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, from her marriage to the then-husband. Kevin Federline. She started dating Sam, 26, in late 2016, after he starred in the music video for her song "Slumber Party."